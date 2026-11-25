This year's unexpected blockbuster Hanuman Ansh is taking a different route for its digital release, with the film set to arrive on two streaming platforms in separate languages. The staggered release will give viewers access to the film in six languages across the two platforms.

Hanuman Ansh on two streaming platforms

Hanuman Ansh OTT release: After SonyLIV, ₹450 crore blockbuster heads to Netflix in five languages. more less

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Weeks after Sony LIV revealed that the spiritual drama will premiere in Hindi on SonyLIV on November 27, Netflix today announced its premiere on November 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati. The caption read, “Faith changed his life. His devotion changed thousands. Experience the divine story of Lord Hanuman's devout disciple, now on Netflix. Watch Hanuman Ansh, out 29 November in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, & Gujarati, on Netflix India.”

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Hanuman Ansh sequel in the works, producer Anupriya Nagar confirms

{{^usCountry}} Producer Anupriya Nagar has confirmed that a sequel to Hanuman Ansh is in the works. Speaking to HT City, she said her main aim behind bringing Neem Karoli Baba's story to the screen was to introduce his life and teachings to younger viewers. “I feel like age is just a number. My only focus was to bring Maharaj ji’s (Neem Karoli Baba) stories to the younger audience, to Gen Z. We get to know about such things through foreigners. I myself got to know about him through a foreigner and, being the youth of India, I was ashamed that I was not getting to know about him through his own story,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Producer Anupriya Nagar has confirmed that a sequel to Hanuman Ansh is in the works. Speaking to HT City, she said her main aim behind bringing Neem Karoli Baba's story to the screen was to introduce his life and teachings to younger viewers. “I feel like age is just a number. My only focus was to bring Maharaj ji’s (Neem Karoli Baba) stories to the younger audience, to Gen Z. We get to know about such things through foreigners. I myself got to know about him through a foreigner and, being the youth of India, I was ashamed that I was not getting to know about him through his own story,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Anupriya also opened up about the personal investment she made to bring the project to life. She said backing the film was a risk she was prepared to take, having put in money she had saved while studying in the UK. “This was the risk I was willing to take. I earned this money in the three years that I studied in the UK, doing part-time jobs. When I came across Maharaj ji at a beautiful juncture of my life, I just wanted to get into this project,” śhe added.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The film reportedly made over ₹450 crore worldwide during its 90-day theatrical run, despite being produced on a budget of around ₹2 crore.

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The film stars Shobhinaw Satya as Neem Karoli Baba and follows Lakshmi Narayan, a young man whose life takes a spiritual turn after his mother's death. Based on the book Divine Detour, the story explores his journey towards faith and the teachings of love, compassion and selfless service associated with the revered saint. The ensemble cast also includes Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Anil Rastogi, among others.