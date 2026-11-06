Hanuman Ansh OTT release: After its 342 crore box office run, devotional film based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba to arrive on SonyLIV

Hanuman Ansh, the sensational film about the life of Neem Karoli Baba, is finally coming to OTT. On Friday, director Vishal Chaturvedi announced via a joint Instagram post that Hanuman Ansh will stream on SonyLIV from November 27! The devotional film, made with a shoestring budget and no stars, has emerged as one of the biggest box office success stories in Indian cinema history. The film crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the domestic box office, a staggering feat given the film was mounted on a mere ₹2 crore budget.

When and where to watch

Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the titular role in Hanuman Ansh.

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The announcement for the OTT release of Hanuman Ansh read, "A divine force. An extraordinary story. A film loved by the nation, now coming home. Hanuman Ansh, arriving on Sony LIV on 27th November!"

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About Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh tells the story of Lakshminarayan, a young man who loses his mother and begins searching for answers about God, life and death. His search takes him across North India, where he tries to make sense of human suffering and the larger questions of existence. This spiritual journey eventually leads to his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings continue to inspire devotees around the world.

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{{^usCountry}} The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel. Its miraculous run at the box office {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel. Its miraculous run at the box office {{/usCountry}}

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The film collected ₹342.44 crore net and ₹452.86 crore worldwide, according to figures shared by Sacnilk. The film had a slow start and was actually written off after its first two weeks in theatres. Hanuman Ansh opened at a paltry ₹10 lakh and had earned barely ₹1.50 crore in its first two weeks. However, after that, positive word of mouth took over, and the ticket sales shot up. Since its fourth week, Hanuman Ansh collected over ₹60 crore in net at the Indian box office each week. In its eighth week, Hanuman Ansh crossed the ₹300-crore mark at the domestic box office, something fewer than 25 Hindi films have managed before it. It spent over 80 days at the box office, a momentous feat in itself.

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Hanuman Ansh managed to surpass the lifetime box office hauls of several pan-India films, including Vijay’s Jana Nayagan ( ₹324 crore), Yash’s Toxic ( ₹341 crore) and Ram Charan’s Peddi ( ₹342 crore).