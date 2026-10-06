Hanuman Ansh team offers prayers to Neem Karoli Baba at Nainital’s Kainchi Dham a day after director warns of overcrowding

The team of Hanuman Ansh visited the revered Kainchi Dham in Nainital on Monday, a day after the film's director, Vishal Chaturvedi, had warned devotees of reported overcrowding at the ashram. However, the film's team appreciated the smooth, well-organised arrangements for devotees, as well as the ongoing development work at the ashram.

Hanuman Ansh team visits Kainchi Dham

Hanuman Ansh team visits Kainchi Dham.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film's lead actors, Shobhinaw Satyaa, Purnima Tiwari, and producer Ragini Sona, praised the experience as unforgettable and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for facilitating their visit to Kainchi Dham. They said the well-organised arrangements enabled them to have a hassle-free darshan of Baba Neem Karoli and seek his blessings.

In a video message, actor Shobhinaw told ANI, “Our entire team got the opportunity to visit Kainchi Dham. We would like to thank CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for inviting us here. We took Baba’s ashirwaad, and it was a heartfelt moment. We also received the opportunity to witness Uttarakhand’s Rangotsav festival 2026.”

He added, “We got to see so many different colours of Uttarakhand’s culture. I had never seen anything like it before. There were beautiful musical performances, traditional instruments being played, and nagadas (traditional drums) being played. The atmosphere was truly something to witness. It was wonderful to see Uttarakhand’s culture being promoted. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami invited us, honoured us, and even danced with us. It showed how much he loves and respects the culture. He was also among the first to recognise our film and appreciate it.”

Director warns devotees of overcrowding

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On Sunday, Vishal took to his Instagram handle to share a video and urged devotees to check the situation before heading to Kainchi Dham due to reported overcrowding. He had said, “Kainchi Dham is overcrowded, and people have said that this is because of the influence of Hanuman Ansh. If that is the case, and if that is not the case, even then, people should visit there only after knowing the present conditions." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday, Vishal took to his Instagram handle to share a video and urged devotees to check the situation before heading to Kainchi Dham due to reported overcrowding. He had said, “Kainchi Dham is overcrowded, and people have said that this is because of the influence of Hanuman Ansh. If that is the case, and if that is not the case, even then, people should visit there only after knowing the present conditions." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He added, “It is my humble request that if there is overcrowding, please consider visiting other places. Don’t become part of a situation where women and children feel suffocated or get stuck in traffic jams."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh has been written and directed by Vishal . The film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karori Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji. The film, which was made on a budget of ₹2 crore has crossed ₹400 crore at the box office, was released in theatres on August 7, 2026.