Actor and politician Hema Malini, 77, continued her Navratri tradition by performing her popular dance recital, Durga, at the Classic Convention Centre on October 11. The performance was part of the Agarwal Samaj, Telangana's Agra Dandiya Navratri celebrations. Taking to social media, Hema shared glimpses of her performance and reflected on the experience of bringing the performance to the stage.

Hema Malini shared a glimpse of her Durga performance

Hema Malini's glimpse from her ballet Durga performance.

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On Monday, Hema took to Instagram to share pictures from her performance. In one of them, she was dressed as Mata Parvati alongside an actor playing Lord Shiva. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Performed last evening at the Classic Convention Centre for the Agarwal Samaj, Telangana's 'Agra Dandiya Navratri celebrations'. It also marked Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on 11.10.2026. It was a lovely, special feeling performing my most popular ballet, Durga, on the first day of Navratri, and I felt truly blessed."

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{{^usCountry}} She also shared a video offering a glimpse of her performance and wrote, "It was a joy and pleasure to perform my most popular ballet Durga at the first day of Navratri. it also marked the Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on 11.10.2026. On this auspicious occasion wishing you all a very Happy Navratri and Durga Puja." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also shared a video offering a glimpse of her performance and wrote, "It was a joy and pleasure to perform my most popular ballet Durga at the first day of Navratri. it also marked the Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on 11.10.2026. On this auspicious occasion wishing you all a very Happy Navratri and Durga Puja." {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Where and when did Hema Malini perform her Durga dance recital in Hyderabad? Hema Malini performed her ballet, Durga, at the Classic Convention Centre on October 11, during the Agarwal Samaj, Telangana’s Agra Dandiya Navratri celebrations. Why was Hema Malini’s Durga performance special during Navratri? She performed her popular ballet on the first day of Navratri, and the occasion also marked Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. Hema said she felt truly blessed to bring it to the stage. How did fans react to Hema Malini’s Durga performance in Hyderabad? Fans praised the performance as beautiful and divine, and thanked Hema for coming to Hyderabad. One commenter also admired her continuing love for art.

Several social media users praised her performance. One user commented, "Beautiful to see you here at Classic Convention in our Hyderabad." Another wrote, "So beautifully divine." A third commented, "Thank you Hema Malini ji, for coming toHyderabad and for the beautiful performance." Another fan wrote, "Her love for art is beyond age. True artist."

Two years ago, on the fourth day of Navratri, Hema performed in a two-hour dance drama in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. As she portrayed various forms of Maa Durga, the audience was captivated by her performance.

About Hema Malini's big-screen comeback

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Hema made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam before entering Hindi cinema with the 1968 film Sapno Ka Saudagar. Over the years, she has starred in several memorable Bollywood films, including Sholay, Satte Pe Satta, Seeta Aur Geeta, Kasauti, Trishul and Mehbooba.

Hema was last seen in Shimla Mirchi (2020), a romantic drama directed by Ramesh Sippy and starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking about a possible comeback in 2025, Hema said, "Aajkal jo picture banate hain usme main fit nahi hoti hoon! Mera fit hone jaisa banana padega… alag se (The kind of films that are made today, I don't see myself fit to star in them. They need to make films in a different way so that I can fit in them)."

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She is currently serving as a Lok Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), representing the Mathura constituency.