Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra died on November 24, 2025. A year has passed, but the grief remains just as intense for his wife, actor-politician Hema Malini. Remembering the late actor on his first death anniversary, Hema penned a moving note expressing her grief and her love for Dharmendra.

Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra on his death anniversary

Hema Malini shared some unseen pictures with Dharmendra on his death anniversary. more less

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On Tuesday, Hema took to X to share some pictures with her late husband and wrote, "A whole year has sped by but my grief has not lost its intensity, I grieve over the tremendous and irreparable loss of a man who was not just my husband - he was my everything - my friend, philosopher and guide who was my backbone and in short, was my very existence."

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She added, "Life seems so empty without him. His towering personality, his innate goodness that pervaded his whole being and spread his love towards all who knew him - such a unique human being who, though he reached the pinnacle of success, remained grounded and attached to his roots. The Bhagwad Gita tells us the soul is immortal and will be reborn. I am aware of this, but I am still here in this life, and I cannot but miss his loving presence."

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{{^usCountry}} Hema Malini also expressed gratitude to the millions of fans who remembered Dharmendra and shared warm messages, recalling the kind of person he was and what he meant to them. She thanked them once again for their love and support. About Hema Malini and Dharmendra's relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hema Malini also expressed gratitude to the millions of fans who remembered Dharmendra and shared warm messages, recalling the kind of person he was and what he meant to them. She thanked them once again for their love and support. About Hema Malini and Dharmendra's relationship {{/usCountry}}

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Dharmendra and Hema first met on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan in 1970 and gradually fell in love after working together in several films, including Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Jugnu and Dream Girl. Their on-screen chemistry eventually blossomed into a relationship, and they got married in 1980, despite Dharmendra already being married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children — Sunny, Bobby, Ajeita and Vijeta Deol.

Their marriage attracted considerable public attention because Dharmendra remained married to Prakash Kaur. Hema and Dharmendra went on to have two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

About Dharmendra's death

In November 2025, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for respiratory and other health issues before being discharged to recover at home. The actor later died at the age of 89 at his Juhu residence on November 24. He was cremated in the presence of his family. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, among others, arrived at the cremation ground to pay their last respects.

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Two separate prayer meets were held after his death. Hema Malini and her daughters organised one at their home, while Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol hosted another, which was attended by several Bollywood stars.