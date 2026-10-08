When you mention shooting with reference to an actor, chances are you mean the kind with a camera. But for Nana Patekar, the word was relevant in its other meaning too. A National Award-winning actor, Nana was also a professional shooter, competing in the rifle shooting competition at state and national levels for decades. His prowess in shooting even earned him the title of a ‘renowned shot’.

Nana Patekar’s tryst with shooting

Nana Patekar competed and won medals in rifle shooting competitions nationally.

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Nana’s move to shooting was late in his life. He began to practise with a rifle only in his 40s. Recalling how he began his shooting journey, he told Times of India in 2011, “I used to be the chief guest in all the prize distribution ceremonies of shooting competitions. I tried my hand at a lot of guns, and my aim improved. I started hitting tiny targets like a mineral bottle caps.”

Around 2001, when he was 49, he turned to competitions. Nana competed in the 50m rifle prone and 300m big-bore events, training extensively at ranges such as Balewadi in Pune and Mhow. His experience training with the Indian Army for his 1991 film Prahaar made him a natural at this.

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Deep Dive How did Nana Patekar start his shooting career? Nana Patekar began practicing shooting in his 40s, initially improving his aim while attending shooting competitions as a chief guest. He started competing around 2001, at the age of 49. What achievements did Nana Patekar attain in shooting competitions? Nana won a silver medal in the 300m big-bore event at the 48th National Shooting Championships in 2004 and earned a team bronze medal in 2007, establishing himself as a renowned shot. Why was Nana Patekar given the title of 'renowned shot'? Nana Patekar was awarded the title of 'renowned shot' due to his impressive performance in shooting competitions, which allowed him to import rifles duty-free and marked his significant achievements in the sport.

Nana Patekar turned to competitive shooting in his 50s.

Success at National Championships

{{^usCountry}} In 2004, Nana won a silver medal in the 300m big-bore event at the 48th National Shooting Championships held at the BSF's Reoti Range in Indore. Three years later, he won the team bronze with Maharashtra, scoring 549/600 and finishing 13th out of 49 participants in the same competition. His performance in 2007 earned him the title of ‘renowned shot’. The tag meant that the actor could import a rifle duty-free. "Let me get this new rifle, I can assure you I will shoot 590 points out of 600," Nana had said back then, with unabashed cockiness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2004, Nana won a silver medal in the 300m big-bore event at the 48th National Shooting Championships held at the BSF's Reoti Range in Indore. Three years later, he won the team bronze with Maharashtra, scoring 549/600 and finishing 13th out of 49 participants in the same competition. His performance in 2007 earned him the title of ‘renowned shot’. The tag meant that the actor could import a rifle duty-free. "Let me get this new rifle, I can assure you I will shoot 590 points out of 600," Nana had said back then, with unabashed cockiness. {{/usCountry}}

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Nana continued to participate in National and State-level shooting events till into his 60s. Even after that, he would shoot recreationally, practising at various ranges around the country. The actor was known to carry his equipment to outdoor shoots whenever he found a range nearby.

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Nana Patekar dies

Nana Patekar’s son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed to local media that the actor died on the morning of October 8. Nana was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital. Doctors attempted to revive the actor for around 45 minutes but were unsuccessful. The actor was declared dead at around 5:20 am, with doctors citing a heart attack as the cause of death.