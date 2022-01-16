Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel ride a roller coaster in epic throwback from New Zealand: 'Time flies'

Ameesha Patel took a trip down memory lane and chanced upon a priceless throwback photo from over two decades ago. Ameesha marked 22 years of the film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai with the old memory, which also features her co-star Hrithik Roshan.

In the throwback, Ameesha and Hrithik could be seen riding a roller coaster, seated in the front row. Both the Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai stars could be seen dressed in winter wear. The photo is from the time the film was being shot in New Zealand.

“How time flies .. shooting for Gadar 2 currently and came across this picture of @hrithikroshan and me from our shoot in New Zealand and Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai completes 22 years today,” Ameesha captioned her post, tagging Hrithik.

Released in 2000, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai marked the Bollywood debuts of both Hrithik and Ameesha. The film, which featured Hrithik in double roles, was directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.

Last year, speaking to SpotboyE, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani revealed that he was the one who shot Hrithik's first portfolio, which prompted Rakesh to introduce him in Bollywood: “Hrithik had told me this once... And I shot Hrithik's first portfolio, before Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. He got the movie because of my portfolio. His dad actually called me and said 'aapki photos dekhi maine (I saw your photos) and I've decided to make a movie with my son'.”

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel is currently busy with the shooting schedule of Gadar 2. The film went on floors last month and she shared glimpses of the muhurat shot on Instagram. Ameesha and Sunny Deol will once again reprise their roles as Sakeena and Tara Singh from Gadar in the sequel. Utkarsh Sharma, who played Sunny and Ameesha’s on-screen son in the first movie, will also return for the sequel.

