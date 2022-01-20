Hrithik Roshan shares 68-year-old mom Pinkie Roshan’s intense workout video, says ‘gives me hope to get better'. Watch

Hrithik Roshan has penned a thank you note to express his gratitude to fans who encourage his mom Pinkie Roshan to continue working on her fitness. The 68-year-old often shares glimpses of her hardcore workouts on Instagram.

Sharing a video of her climbing a barrier during her workout regime, Hrithik wrote, “To see her giving her all to fitness and wellness at the age of 68 gives me hope that we all can continue to get better no matter what the age.”

Thanking her followers, he further wrote, “A big big hug to all of you out there for supporting and sharing this relentless, joyful passion with my mom. I know she has bad days, we all do, and time and again I have seen how hard it is for her to get into the gym and get started. But she does it because of the sense of community she has started feeling with all of you supporting her on insta. So this really is a thank you post for all of you helping my mom get stronger. I wish and pray that everyone out there who is pushing themselves to get better has that support from friends and family. I wish you all a beautiful day.”

He also added a message at the end of the note asking everyone to start working out regardless of their age. "My mom started working out at 58. Just thought I should add that fact for other parents who feel it’s too late for them. It’s never too late. Do it for your kids. They will love you for it. #thisisathankyoupost #keepgoing #igetitfrommymama," he wrote.

Pinkie had shared a glimpse of the workout on her Instagram page and written, “Phase 1 of my blast workout today.” Hrithik had reacted to it in the comments section, “Wish I could add my voice to this comment! Mama this is just amazing !! too good!!”

Not just Pinkie, Hrithik's father, actor-turned-director Rakesh Roshan is also a fitness geek. Even Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan regularly shares videos from her intense workouts.

