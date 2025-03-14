Hrithik Roshan writes beautiful note for ex-wife Sussanne Khan: ‘I remember 20 years ago…’

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways after fourteen years of marriage in 2014. The two still continue to stay in touch with each other and are often seen in public events. Hrithik has now posted a special note for Sussanne as she achieved a new milestone in her career as an interior designer. She expanded her venture, The Charcoal Project, in a new store in Hyderabad. (Also read: Rakesh Roshan says ‘misunderstanding’ led to Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan's divorce: ‘She’s still part of our family') Hrithik Roshan penned a long note for Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik's Instagram post

Hrithik posted a video reel showcasing the new store, and the stunning decorations that has adorned the walls created and conceptualised by Sussanne in it. In the long note that he wrote in the caption, Hrithik praised her hard work and determination which has contributed to the success.

It read, “Dreams to reality. So proud of you Sussanne ! ❤️I remember 20 years ago this was a concept you kept dreaming about , today as you launch your SECOND Charcoal Project in Hyderabad I can’t help but applaud the little girl who dared to dream so many years ago. Your hard work shows , but what shows most is your exquisite and unique talent ! World class truly ! I was shocked to my bones at the Hyderabad charcoal store at the design, presentation and vision !! Huge congratulations to all the incredible partners who shared this vision ! More success to you all !!”

In one of the pictures that was part of the reel, Hrithik was seen with Sussanne and their son Hrehaan with several other friends.

About their relationship

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000 after dating for four years. They share two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan. Both Sussanne and Hrithik have moved on in their lives after divorce.

Sussanne is now dating Arslan Goni, while Hrithik is in a relationship with Saba Azad. They recently went on a vacation together, ringing in the New Year in Dubai.

Hrithik was last seen in Fighter. He is busy with the shooting of Ayan Mukerji's spy thriller War 2. It also stars NTR Jr and Kiara Advani and is directed by Ayan Mukerji.