Saba Azad reacts to constant trolling for being Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend: ‘I have developed a thick skin, but…’

Bollywood actor Saba Azad often faces online trolling simply for being Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend. In a recent interview with SCREEN, Saba opened up about struggling with consistency online and revealed whether the constant trolling on social media affects her.

Saba on social media trolling

Saba admitted that she is "quite terrible" with social media, saying, "I post for three days in a row and then I disappear for a month. In a way, for performing artists, it has become a sort of portfolio. It’s a ‘can’t live with, can’t live without’ kind of relationship. It is a means to earn a living through brands and ads. Outside of that, as the dissatisfaction of the population rises, so does this kind of behaviour online. If you are a happy person, you won’t make fake accounts and troll people. Why would I care about someone from back and beyond, who is faceless, nameless, and frustrated with their life?”

She further added that she has now developed a thick skin after facing constant trolling, saying, “Instead of being angry about it, another way of looking at it is, ‘I am sad that you have to do this.’ In the beginning, I thought, if I am minding my own business, why do you care? But then, as I wrapped my head around it, I realised this is just sad, and it’s not worth losing sleep over. Now, I have developed a thick skin. I may have turned the other cheek for a long time, but once in a while, I feel that I still have some bite. You can’t keep coming at me and expect me to stay silent. I don’t care what such people say now.”

When Saba hit back at a troll

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad began dating in 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official in October 2022 after Hrithik shared a picture with Saba. Since then, she has faced trolling for being his girlfriend. Recently, when the teaser of the second season of her show Who's Your Gynac? was released, the actor took to her Instagram Stories to share how someone had commented that she didn't need to work as she is the ‘Greek God’s girlfriend’.

Replying to the troll, she wrote, "Ok Sumit ji, uncle ji!! Maybe in your world, when people fall in love, they become incapacitated, landlords stop asking for rent, and the need to put food on one’s own table magically evaporates!! Wah!!”

Saba Azad's recent work

Saba is currently seen in the investigative thriller Crime Beat, which premiered on Zee5 on 21 February. Helmed by Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul, the series also stars Saqib Saleem, Rahul Bhat, Danish Husain, Kishor Kadam, Sai Tamhankar, Vipin Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, Gaurav Dwivedi, and Tveeshaa Sharma. Inspired by Somnath Batabyal's 2013 novel The Price You Pay, the series revolves around investigative journalism and crime reporting.