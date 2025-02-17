Hridhaan Roshan's stunning looks, resemblance to dad Hrithik Roshan leaves internet gushing: ‘He is more handsome’

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, and that stands true in the Roshan family. Hrithik Roshan's son Hridhaan has grown up to be the spitting image of his dad, and the internet is abuzz with the young Roshan's jaw-dropping resemblance to his dad. Also read: Rekha points at Hrithik Roshan's face as paparazzi ask ‘where is jadoo’; reunites with Koi Mil Gaya team. Watch Hridhaan is Hrithik’s son from his previous marriage to Sussanne Khan.

Like Father, Like Son

On Sunday, Hridhaan made an appearance alongside his father, Hrithik, at the success celebration of the recently released documentary series The Roshans. As the family posed together for photos, several videos surfaced online, sending social media into a frenzy. Hridhaan is Hrithik’s son from his previous marriage to Sussanne Khan.

Fans couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between Hridhaan and his father, often referred to as Bollywood's 'Greek God’, with many drawing comparisons between the two.

"Hrithik’s face but Sussanne’s eyes,” one wrote on the video, with another mentioning, “Gen next - Hridaan at #TheRoshans success bash”.

“Upcoming Superstar,” one fan shared.

“It looks like Hridhaan is going to match him in looks. I can only hope he is allowed to find his own path,” wrote one user on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Like Father, Like Son,” one comment read on Instagram, with another person gushing, “Hrithik Roshan's son is so grown up (shocked emoji).

“He is more handsome than Hrithik,” one user shared, with another mentioning, “He looks better than his dad, the only thing that makes his dad good looking is his muscular body height and green eyes, but this boy has beautiful features”.

“Chota Hrithik Roshan,” one comment read.

For the event, Hrithik wore a grey shirt under a black denim jacket, trousers and shoes. The bash was also attended by Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinkie Roshan and sister Sunaina Roshan. Celebrities including Rekha, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ameesha Patel and Vani Kapoor also marked their presence.

More about Hrithik and Sussanne

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000, right before the actor made his memorable debut with his father Rakesh Roshan's romantic reincarnation saga Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. They became parents to two sons – Hrehaan and Hridhaan – in 2006 and 2008, respectively. They announced their separation and got a divorce in 2014. Post that, Hrithik has been dating actor Saba Azad, whereas Sussanne is in a relationship with TV actor Arslan Goni.

What’s next for Hrithik

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen reprising his role of superspy Kabir in Ayan Mukerji's action thriller War 2, the sequel to Siddharth Anand's 2019 blockbuster. Also starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR, War 2 is the next instalment in Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe.