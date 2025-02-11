Saba Azad schools ‘uncle ji’ who taunted she doesn't have to work as she is Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend

Saba Azad did not mince words as she responded to a troll who commented on her latest post about being Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend. The actor took to her Instagram Stories to share how the person said that she doesn't need to work as she is 'Greek God's girlfriend'. (Also read: Saba Azad on getting hate, being scrutinised for dating Hrithik Roshan: 'Hatred is palpable, you feel like s***') Saba Azad hit back at troll who targeted her for being Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend.

What Saba said

Saba took to her Instagram account to share the teaser of the second season of her show, Who's Your Gynac. In the comments, a person wrote: “I thought season 2 would never come, after all @sabazad Madam Ji is the official girlfriend of the Greek God. But now I am very excited for the next season.”

Saba via Instagram Stories.

This comment did not escape the attention of the actor, who then took to her Instagram Stories to respond. She wrote: “Ok sumit ji uncle ji!! Maybe in your world when people fall in love they become incapacitated landlords stop asking for rent and the need to put food on one’s own table magically evaporates!! Wah!!”

About their relationship

Saba and Hrithik started dating each other in 2022. They made their first public appearance as a couple when they were seen arriving at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebrations in 2022, entering the party hand in hand. The two dedicated heartfelt anniversary posts to each other as they clocked three years of dating last year in October. Saba has been part of many Bollywood films such as Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Shaandaar and Karwaan.

Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They married in December 2000 and became parents a few years later. They have two sons – Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan, who was born in 2008. Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014. Since their separation, they continue to co-parent their sons.