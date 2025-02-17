Rekha points at Hrithik Roshan's face as paparazzi asks ‘where is jadoo’; reunites with Koi Mil Gaya team. Watch

The makers of the documentary series The Roshans hosted a success bash for the Netflix project in Mumbai on Sunday evening. The event was attended by Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinkie Roshan and sister Sunaina Roshan. Celebrities including Rekha, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ameesha Patel and Vani Kapoor also marked their presence. (Also Read | Rakesh Roshan says he worked out at gym with Hrithik Roshan on the morning of cancer surgery: 'Then I went to hospital') Rekha and Hrithik Roshan met an event in Mumbai.

Rekha thinks Hrithik Roshan is ‘jadoo’

Several pictures from the success bash emerged online. Hrithik posed with his family for the paparazzi. In a video shared on Instagram, Rekha stood next to Hrithik and Rakesh among others.

When the paparazzi asked where is Jadoo (character from Hrithik's 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya), Rekha pointed at his face. This made Hrithik and Rakesh laugh. Hrithik, Rakesh and Rekha starred in Koi Mil Gaya. In the blockbuster film, Rekha essayed the role of Hrithik's mother and Rakesh's wife.

Jackie escorts Rekha to her car

In a video, Rekha was seen posing with Tiger and holding a brief conversartion. In another clip, Rekha was seen holding Jackie's hands as they navigated their way to her car. Jackie waited till Rekha sat inside her vehicle. A huge crowd was seen around them.

More about the event

For the event, Hrithik wore a grey shirt under a black denim jacket, trousers and shoes. Rekha was seen in a black and white outfit with matching heels. Celebrities including Neetu Kapoor, Pashmina Roshan, Jeetendra, Alka Yagnik, Siddharth Anand, Udit Narayan, David Dhawan and many others attended the event.

After attending the bash, Siddharth took to Instagram and shared a picture with his War team including, Hrithik, Tiger and Vaani. "Reunion for the ages! #TeamWar," he captioned the post. War was directed by Siddharth, who also worked with Hrithik in Fighter.

About The Roshan

The Roshans has been directed by Shashi Ranjan. The series provide an in-depth look into the lives of the Roshan family and showcase their significant contributions to Hindi cinema. It features candid interviews with industry peers, friends, and colleagues who offer their perspectives on the Roshan legacy. The Roshans is streaming on Netflix.