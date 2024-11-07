Internet impressed by Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan's ‘gorgeous’ sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan: ‘Wait, when did they grow up?’

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may have moved on from their marriage and are currently in new relationships, but they continue to co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. A new picture by Sussanne shows how quickly their sons, who were not even teens when their parents separated, have grown up. (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's adorable birthday post for GF Saba Azad shows them feasting on yummy food, shopping, cycling. See pics) Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan are all grown up

Sussane's new picture with sons

Sussanne took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday night and shared a picture of her twinning with Hrehaan and Hridhaan. While she wore a black top paired with matching boots, choker, and junk jewellery, her sons stood on either sides, dressed to kill in dark grey T-shirts, grey cargo pants, black leather jackets, and white sneakers. The elder one, Hrehaan, even looks strikingly similar to Hrithik, with his hairstyle, moustache, and beard.

Sussanne wrote in the caption, “I looked up and you both were standing next to me.. what a feeeeling… Nothing is brighter than my ‘SonShine'.” She also added the hashtag ‘Blessed Mama’ to the caption. An Instagram user commented, “How Gorgeous Are Your Boys God bless.” Another wrote, “Wait! (shocked emoji) When did they grow up (surprise emoji)! My God, they’re gorgeous young men! Bless them.” “Hottest Mom with the hottest sons,” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “Next Superstars of Bollywood (fire and red heart emojis).”

Hrithik, Sussanne's relationship

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000, right before the actor made his memorable debut with his father Rakesh Roshan's romantic reincarnation saga Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. They became parents to two sons – Hrehaan and Hridhaan – in 2006 and 2008 respectively. They announced their separation and got a divorce in 2014. Post that, Hrithik has been dating actor Saba Azad, whereas Sussanne is in a relationship with TV actor Aly Goni.

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen reprising his role of superspy Kabir in Ayan Mukerji's action thriller War 2, the sequel to Siddharth Anand's 2019 blockbuster. Also starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR, War 2 is the next instalment in Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe.