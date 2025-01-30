Rakesh Roshan says ‘misunderstanding’ led to Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan's divorce: ‘She’s still part of our family'

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways after fourteen years of marriage in 2014. However, they are often seen spending time together. In an interview with Yuvaa, Hrithik's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan opened up about their divorce and said that despite their relationship ending, she is still a member of their household. Rakesh Roshan talks about Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's divorce.

(Also Read: I felt sad and restless: Rakesh Roshan on his father’s neglected legacy)

Rakesh Roshan on Hrithik-Sussanne's divorce

The filmmaker spoke about how he still considers Sussanne a part of his family and said, "Whatever happened was between the couple. For me, Sussanne is still Sussanne. They were in love, they had a misunderstanding—that is for them to resolve. As for us, she came into our house as family, and she still remains a member of the family." Sussanne and Hrithik have never publicly shared the reasons behind their divorce.

When asked if Hrithik openly discusses his love life with him, Rakesh said, “Hrithik and my daughter are a little scared of me. I don’t know, maybe because I am a well-disciplined man. I am not short-tempered, nor am I someone who scolds others, but I am very disciplined… When they were little, they wouldn’t talk to me openly. Now they do. Now, we are like friends at home."

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's relationship

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000 after dating for four years. They share two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan. While they separated 11 years ago in 2014, they still remain good friends. Both Sussanne and Hrithik have moved on in their lives—Sussanne is now dating Arslan Goni, while Hrithik is in a relationship with Saba Azad.

The four of them are often seen partying together and sharing photos on social media. They even went on a vacation together, ringing in the New Year in Dubai. Sussanne took to Instagram to share a picture of herself posing with Arslan, Hrithik, his son Hridaan, and Uday Chopra. Nargis Fakhri and her rumored boyfriend, Tony Beig, also joined them on the trip.