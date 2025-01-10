Menu Explore
Hrithik Roshan turns 51: Sussanne Khan says his best is yet to come, Ameesha Patel wishes him ‘Gadar of a year’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 10, 2025 02:34 PM IST

As Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 51st birthday today, his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has been re-released in cinemas.

It's a week of celebrations for Hrithik Roshan. The actor turns 51 today on January 10, whereas his 2000 debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, completes 25 years since release. On his birthday, the romantic comedy has been re-released in cinemas. (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan is nervous about Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai re-releasing, thinks people will realise he wasn't all that)

Hrithik Roshan turns 51 today.
Hrithik Roshan turns 51 today.

A host of celebrities took to social media to wish Hrithik on the occasion:

Sussanne Khan

Hrithik's ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram Stories and shared a group picture with Hrithik, her boyfriend Aly Goni, her brother Zayed Khan, and Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Khan among others. She wrote along with it, “Happyyy happiest birthday Rye… and huge celebrations for 25 years of KNPH (red heart, folded hands, pray, bow down and evil eye emojis) and I know the bestttt of your talent and personality starts now…”

Sussanne Khan shares a group picture to wish ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on his 51st birthday.
Sussanne Khan shares a group picture to wish ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on his 51st birthday.

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel, Hrithik's first co-star from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, also shared a throwback picture of her and him from 2000. She wrote in the caption, “Happiest bday @hrithikroshan and 25 years of our film KAHO NAA … PYAAR HAIN !!! Double celebration! This picture was wher the celebrations all started at my house n brings back such cute memories!! What a blast we had n what a cute journey!!! May u have a GADAR of a year this 2025 !! All my love,” referring to her 2001 blockbuster, Anil Sharma's cross-border romance Gadar.

Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik's father and veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also shared a couple of adorable childhood pictures of Hrithik on his X handle and wrote, “Duggu happy birthday & keep smiling. Lots of love (red heart emoji).”

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, who starred alongside Hrithik in Siddharth Anand's aerial action entertainer Fighter last year, shared a couple of pictures on his X handle too – one from a recent actor-on-actor chat in 2018, and the other from the sets of Rakesh's 1992 romantic comedy Khel, which starred Anil in the lead role and had Hrithik as an intern. Anil wrote in the caption, “From starting as an intern on Khel to becoming one of the biggest stars in the country, 25 years of stardom (fist bump emoji). Here's to 25 more years of power, passion, and iconic milestones. Happy Birthday, @iHrithik! Keep shining!”

Hrithik will be next seen in The Roshans, a docuseries tracing his family's history, which will release on Netflix India on January 17. On the big screen, he'll next star in War 2.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
