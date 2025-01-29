Hrithik Roshan ‘honoured’ to feature in video with Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey at Joy Awards in Riyadh. Watch

Hrithik shares his ‘joy’

Hrithik took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared a Reel from the event. In the caption, he wrote, “What a joy it was to be at the @joyawards 2025 in the presence of some of the best talents from across the globe! Thank you @turkialalshik for having me be a part of this celebration of Global Entertainment and cinema.”

In the video, veteran Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman and popular superstar Matthew McCounaughey are seen acknowledging the honours they've been presented with at the ceremony. Hrithik, wearing a red suit and black shirt, also admires his trophy as he says, “This is absolutely overwhelming. My thanks to Riyadh and all my fans here. Thanks to Joy Awards. It's truly a very humbling moment for me.”

The internet also showered praises on Hrithik in the comment section. A fan wrote, “East or West Hrithik is best (red heart and fire emojis).” "Woah (fire emojis) you need to go global now with #War2 and #Krrish4," commented another. “A true icon making waves worldwide (fire emoji),” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “We need Hrithik in Hollywood.”

Hrithik on the work front

Hrithik recently completed 25 years of his debut film as an actor, father Rakesh Roshan's romantic comedy Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The film was re-released on January 9, on the occasion of his 51st birthday. Hrithik was also recently seen in the Netflix India docuseries The Roshans, which traces the history and contributions to Hindi cinema, of his forefathers, including grandfather and late music composer Roshan, composer-uncle Rajesh Roshan, filmmaker-father Rakesh Roshan, and himself.

On the big screen, he'll be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's spy thriller War 2 and the superhero movie Krrish 4, in which he'll reprise his beloved role.