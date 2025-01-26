Hrithik Roshan, Shraddha Kapoor pose with Anthony Hopkins, Matthew McConaughey at Joy Awards. Can you spot them?

Hrithik, Shraddha in global group portrait

The official Instagram handle of Joy Awards shared a group portrait consisting of several celebrities from around the globe who graced the event. If one looks closely, one can spot the two Indian actors in the group photo.

Hrithik Roshan, looking sharp in a red suit and posing in his left profile, can be seen sitting on the left-hand side of the photo. Shraddha is sitting close to the centre but on the opposite side. She looks radiant in an abaya-inspired corset gown. She's seated next to Hollywood actor Amanda Seyfried.

The internet was elated to see Hrithik and Shraddha in the photo. A user commented, “HR X SK (red heart and fire emojis).” “I can see 2 Indian beauties here (heart eyes and fire emojis),” wrote another. “Hrithik and shraddha my people (heart eyes and red heart emoji),” read a third comment. Several fans also called Shraddha a “queen” in the comment section.

Hrithik, Shraddha on the work front

Hrithik recently celebrated 25 years of his debut film as an actor-father, Rakesh Roshan's romantic comedy Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The film was re-released in cinemas to mark the occasion of Hrithik's 51st birthday earlier this month.

Hrithik will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's spy thriller War 2, which is a sequel to his 2019 blockbuster War. Hrithik reprises his role of superspy Kabir in the film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films and the next instalment in Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Jr NTR, who will be seen as the antagonist.

Meanwhile, Shraddha was last seen in Amar Kaushik's blockbuster horror comedy Stree 2 last year, which became the first Hindi film to earn ₹600 crore in India.