Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel soon? Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar give ‘signs’ to Zoya Akhtar

ByRiya Sharma
Jan 22, 2025 02:31 PM IST

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara trio Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol reuinte to give ‘signs’ to filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. 

Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of Bollywood's most beloved films, and fans have long awaited a sequel. On Wednesday, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar left fans nostalgic as they reunited in a fun video that hinted at a possible sequel to their iconic film.

Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol hints at ZNMD 2.
Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol hints at ZNMD 2.

(Also Read: Hrithik Roshan rents out his commercial office space in Mumbai's Goregaon for 5.62 lakh per month)

Farhan, Hrithik, Abhay's reunion

Farhan Akhtar shared the video on Instagram, featuring the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara trio sitting together at a restaurant. In the clip, Abhay, dressed in a beige t-shirt and black jacket paired with brown sunglasses, is seen staring at a book. Hrithik, looking at the same book, exclaimed, "Unbelievable," while Farhan added, "Outstanding." The book they were focused on was The Three Musketeers, the classic adventure novel by French author Alexandre Dumas.

Tagging his sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Farhan captioned the post, “@zoieakhtar do you see the signs?? (monocle, winking face with tongue, red heart emojis).” He also tagged Ritesh Sidhwani, Reema Kagti, and the production houses Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The actor set the iconic ZNMD song Senorita as the video's background score. Responding to the post, Zoya wrote, "Yes, the universe is speaking to me (laughing emojis)."

The video sparked excitement among fans, with many expressing their desire for a sequel. One Instagram user wrote, "Petition to make ZNMD-2." Another commented, "We need ZNMD2—it's not a joke anymore." A fan joked, "We need ZNMD part 2 before GTA 6." Another added, "If not part 2, then at least a re-release, please!"

About Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, the 2011 comedy-drama stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. The film follows the journey of three childhood friends—Arjun, Kabir, and Imran—who reunite for a three-week road trip. Through their adventures, they confront their fears and rediscover the joy of life, forming the crux of the story.

