Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan sing Dil Chahta Hai song, fans call it 'sheer nostalgia'. Watch

Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar sing Dil Chahta Hai song

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a person shared a brief clip of the trio performing in a garden. The caption read, "Shankar Mahadevan, Farhan Akhtar and megastar #AamirKhan singing Dil Chahta Hai at Javed Akhtar sahab's birthday party." Lyricist Javed Akhtar celebrated his 80th birthday on Friday.

For the occasion, Shankar wore a blue kurta and matching trousers. Aamir wore a blue kurta and black pants. Farhan was seen in a printed beige kurta and pants. All of them were also seen grooving to the music. Shankar urged the audience to join them too.

Fans react to the performance

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "This is sheer nostalgia." "Aamir looks so cute and younger," read a comment. "Wow, so cute. Who says he is not good at singing?" asked another fan. "The great cult film," read a comment.

About Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai (2001) is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Farhan in his directorial debut. It was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and released under the Excel Entertainment banner. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia. Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy were the film's music directors.

Farhan's upcoming film

Fans will see Farhan in 120 Bahadur, which is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war. It will hit the theatres on November 21, 2025. The film is a tribute to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. It draws inspiration from the legendary Battle of Rezang La. Farhan will be seen donning the role of Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC.

Aamir's upcoming films

Aamir Khan will be next seen in the movie Sitaare Zameen Par which also stars Darshal Safary and Genelia Deshmukh. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in 2025. He is also backing Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial, Lahore 1947 which is headlined by Sunny Deol.