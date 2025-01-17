As Javed Akhtar turns 80, he reveals his best gift till date: My son Farhan Akhtar, daughter Zoya Akhtar doing well

On January 17, screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar reached a significant milestone — his 80th birthday. Reflecting on the occasion, he humbly shares, “It is surely a milestone, but the road to it is the same. You keep moving ahead, milestones come and go. Ultimately, it’s just the planet rotating on its axis around the sun. It’s a seamless process, usse humne birthdays bana diya hai lakeerein kheench ke. We should not take it seriously.” Javed Akhtar

When asked about his plans for the big day, Akhtar reveals his preference for a quiet celebration. “I was at my farmhouse. I didn’t want my birthday to be a big affair. I called some close friends and family over. There was a grand celebration when I turned 75, but now I think it’s enough, we have done everything. Abhi kya karna hai?” he says.

With a career spanning five decades, Akhtar continues to remain relevant in the industry. And while he may not be one for grand celebrations, he did take a moment to reflect on the eight decades gone by. “I do sit and think about it. I am thankful to life, it has been kind to me. The grand total is in my favour. There have been ups and downs, but I am in profit, so no complaints!” he remarks.

About the best gift he has received in his lifetime, Akhtar’s says his children, filmmaker-actor Farhan and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar doing well in life is the best he could have asked for. “I think the best one, and the one I am thankful about, is my children. They have done well in their lives. It becomes an emotionally and socially aesthetic situation, if both your children go on to achieve so much. That’s the best gift I could have gotten,” he wraps up.