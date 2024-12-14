An evening with tryst and artistry

From cinema to poetry, art comes in various forms. And recognising the experiences of eminent figures who have long defined the nation’s artistry is important. With that in mind, actor Shabana Azmi and screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar were recently felicitated at an event in the Capital for their cinematic and poetic excellence in the industry spanning over 50 years. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar(Photo: Raajesh Kashyap/HT)

“Talking about my work in cinema, I have just completed three more projects. So there is a lot that I am working on right now, and I look forward to it,” Azmi shared in her address. Her speech was followed by the recitation of a poem by Akhtar titled, ‘Jidhar jaate hain sab, jaana udhar accha nahi lagta.’ The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and dinner, celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary (on December 9).