Javed Akhtar: Be excellent at what you do to get your true value

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 21, 2024 09:30 PM IST

He said that the demand of the world from a person is to be very good, but to be excellent in their work they need to love what they do

Screenwriter, poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar said that one gets valued in life when they are excellent in whatever they do. He was speaking during a session at the Repertwahr Festival at Janeshwar Mishra Park on Saturday.

Javed Akhtar in Lucknow on Saturday (HT Photo)
“You might be a cobbler or a gardener but if you are excellent in your work, you will stand out by yourself. For some, their motive in life can be to prove themselves, while for others, it can be to prove their worth in front of their family or to get recognised by the world, which even rewards you,” said Akhtar.

He said that the maximum demand of the world from a person is to be very good, but to be excellent in their work they need to love what they do. “When you love your work, then it is strictly between you and your work. At the same time, you also attach self-esteem and ego to your work which means you are not affected by the appreciation by the world, and you continue to strive to make yourself better,” he added.

When asked about ways to become a better poet and create a better understanding of poems, Akhtar said that there is a need for good readers. “Reading helps in understanding words and rhythm. When you read good poetry, you learn beyond the dictionary. Even to understand poetry, one should read some by themselves,” said Akhtar.

The number of people wishing to hear Akhtar increased in such a way that the programme was shifted from Shabd stage to a bigger Mahol stage.

Earlier in the day, storyteller Laksh Maheshwari, through the love story of Sahir Ludhiyanvi, Amrita Pritam and Indrajeet Imroz left many in the aspiration of finding their true love like Imroz. The performance was supported by songs written by Ludhiyanvi.

It was followed by a musical performance by Rahgir. He sang his famous numbers including - ‘Aadmi Bhootiya Hai’, ‘Kacha Ghada’ and ‘Bhai Rahgir Hum Konsi Gadi Me Chadh Gaye’.

