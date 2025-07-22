Ibrahim Ali Khan's aunt Saba compares him with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi ahead of Sarzameen release: ‘Kind, fair man'

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan dedicated a post to her nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan just days ahead of the release of his new film Sarzameen. Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a bunch of photos of Ibrahim Ali Khan during his growing-up years. She also penned a note and compared him with her late father, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Saba Ali Khan spoke about Ibrahim Ali Khan and her late father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Saba Ali Khan pens note for nephew Ibrahim

In the photos, a young Ibrahim made a goofy pose for the camera. In another picture, clicked a few years later, he was seen making a face as he sat with his sister Sara Ali Khan. In a few other photos, Saif, Kareena Kapoor and their children--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, Sara, Soha Ali Khan were seen posing with Saba and Ibrahim during a festival. The last photo showed Ibrahim in a still from Sarzameen.

Saba calls Ibrahim a family man

Sharing the photos, Saba said that Ibrahim has "grown up to a handsome, kind and fair man" like Mansoor. Saba called Ibrahim a "family man" who is "protective of his siblings". Saba wrote, "To Ibrahim. Hit the ball out of the park! The boy I knew has grown up to a handsome, kind and fair man, a lot like his grandfather. Wit and charm Mahsha'Allah adds to his charisma."

Saba also called Ibrahim a star. "Proud aunt. Again. This tribute to you, is the journey of a young boy, the expressions of a teenager being asked to pose for a picture;) to a brother, protective of his siblings and cracking a joke to lighten the mood and entertain them, too! And inni alongside. The family man. My nephew, and now, Mahsha'Allah the Actor! Talent with hard work, you're definitely a STAR. Wishing you the Best in life. I know u can and will be a success. Love you. #sarzameen #proud #love #you".

About Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim is the son of Saif and his first wife, Amrita Singh. He also has a sister, actor Sara Ali Khan. Ibrahim made his acting debut earlier this year with Nadaaniyan opposite Khushi Kapoor. The film, which released on Netflix, was slammed by critics. The actor will be next seen in Sarzameen alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol. The film will release on JioHotstar on July 25.