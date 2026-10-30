IIFA Awards 2026 full list of winners: Dhurandhar sweeps major awards with Best Actor for Ranveer Singh; Aneet Padda takes home Best Actress

The winners of the 26th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards have been announced! On Friday, the official Instagram account of the awards page revealed the winners. Dhurandhar, the spy action drama directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, did a clean sweep and won in the major categories. Elsewhere, Saiyaara and Chhaava won multiple awards. Aryan Khan's The Ba**ds of Bollywood dominated in the OTT category.

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar dominated the IIFA Awards with 12 wins.

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Take a look at the full list of winners:

Popular Categories

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Best Film: Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best International Film: 20th Century Studios, Jon Landau, James Cameron – Avatar: Fire & Ash

Best Director: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Actress (Leading Role): Aneet Padda – Saiyaara

Best Actor (Leading Role): Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar

Best Actress (Supporting Role): Huma Qureshi – Jolly LLB 3

Best Actor (Supporting Role): Sanjay Dutt – Dhurandhar

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar

Best Music Direction: Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar

Best Story (Original): Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Story (Adapted): Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy, Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound

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{{^usCountry}} Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil – Saiyaara {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil – Saiyaara {{/usCountry}}

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Best Playback Singer (Male): Faheem Abdullah – Saiyaara

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal – Saiyaara (Reprise – Female)

Technical Categories

Best Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar

Best Screenplay: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Dialogues: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

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Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker – Dhurandhar

Best Choreography: Bosco Leslie Martis – Aavan Jaavan, War 2

Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Chatterjee – Dhurandhar

Best Sound Mixing: Alok De – Chhaava

Best Background Score: A R Rahman – Chhaava

Best Visual Effects: Assemblage Entertainment, Redefine – Chhaava

Debut Categories

Best Female Debut: Rasha Thadani – Azaad

Best Male Debut: Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara

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Digital film category

Best Picture – Baramulla

Best Story (Original) – Baramulla

Best Direction – Karan Tejpal for Stolen

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) – Abhishek Banerjee (Stolen)

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) – Sanya Malhotra (Mrs)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) – Monika Panwar (Nishaanchi 2)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Avinash Tiwary (The Mehta Boys)

Digital Series category

Best Series – The Ba**ds of Bollywood

Best Direction – Aryan Khan (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) – Anya Singh (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Raghav Juyal (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)

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Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) – Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok 2)

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) – Tillotama Shome (Paatal Lok 2)

Best Original Story – Paatal Lok 2

Best Docuseries/Docufilm: Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, Rakesh Roshan & Shashi Ranjan – The Roshans

Best Reality/Non Scripted: BBC Studios, All3Media & Prime Video – The Traitors

Best Title Track: Ujwal Gupta – The Ba**ds of Bollywood