IIFA Awards 2026 full list of winners: Dhurandhar sweeps major awards with Best Actor for Ranveer Singh; Aneet Padda takes home Best Actress

The winners of the 26th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards have been announced! On Friday, the official Instagram account of the awards page revealed the winners. Dhurandhar, the spy action drama directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, did a clean sweep and won in the major categories. Elsewhere, Saiyaara and Chhaava won multiple awards. Aryan Khan's The Ba**ds of Bollywood dominated in the OTT category.
Take a look at the full list of winners:
Popular Categories
Best Film: Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar – Dhurandhar
Best International Film: 20th Century Studios, Jon Landau, James Cameron – Avatar: Fire & Ash
Best Director: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Best Actress (Leading Role): Aneet Padda – Saiyaara
Best Actor (Leading Role): Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar
Best Actress (Supporting Role): Huma Qureshi – Jolly LLB 3
Best Actor (Supporting Role): Sanjay Dutt – Dhurandhar
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar
Best Music Direction: Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar
Best Story (Original): Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Best Story (Adapted): Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy, Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound
Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil – Saiyaara{{/usCountry}}
Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil – Saiyaara{{/usCountry}}
Best Playback Singer (Male): Faheem Abdullah – Saiyaara
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal – Saiyaara (Reprise – Female)
Technical Categories
Best Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar
Best Screenplay: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Best Dialogues: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker – Dhurandhar
Best Choreography: Bosco Leslie Martis – Aavan Jaavan, War 2
Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Chatterjee – Dhurandhar
Best Sound Mixing: Alok De – Chhaava
Best Background Score: A R Rahman – Chhaava
Best Visual Effects: Assemblage Entertainment, Redefine – Chhaava
Debut Categories
Best Female Debut: Rasha Thadani – Azaad
Best Male Debut: Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara
Digital film category
Best Picture – Baramulla
Best Story (Original) – Baramulla
Best Direction – Karan Tejpal for Stolen
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) – Abhishek Banerjee (Stolen)
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) – Sanya Malhotra (Mrs)
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) – Monika Panwar (Nishaanchi 2)
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Avinash Tiwary (The Mehta Boys)
Digital Series category
Best Series – The Ba**ds of Bollywood
Best Direction – Aryan Khan (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) – Anya Singh (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Raghav Juyal (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) – Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok 2)
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) – Tillotama Shome (Paatal Lok 2)
Best Original Story – Paatal Lok 2
Best Docuseries/Docufilm: Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, Rakesh Roshan & Shashi Ranjan – The Roshans
Best Reality/Non Scripted: BBC Studios, All3Media & Prime Video – The Traitors
Best Title Track: Ujwal Gupta – The Ba**ds of Bollywood
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