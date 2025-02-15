Ileana D'Cruz confirms second pregnancy with husband Michael Dolan after hinting at it in New Year post. See pic

On January 1, Ileana D'Cruz shared a video to wish her fans a Happy New Year while hinting that she might be pregnant again. Now, the actor has finally confirmed her second pregnancy with husband Michael Dolan while giving a sneak peek into her midnight cravings. Ileana D'Cruz confirms second pregnancy with husband Michael Dolan.

Ileana confirms pregnancy

On Saturday, Ileana took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her midnight snack and antacid. However, what caught everyone's attention was the caption. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant," thus confirming she is embracing motherhood for the second time.

Ileana gives a glimpse into her midnight cravings.

Earlier, Ileana wished her fans a Happy New Year with a video that showed her and Michael lovingly bringing up their son as she counted the months. In October, an emotional Ileana was seen holding a positive pregnancy test up to the camera briefly before the video moved on to the following months. Fans were quick to spot the pregnancy test she held up, with one fan commenting, “Second baby is coming in 2025? Or have we misunderstood?”

Ileana's first pregnancy

Ileana and Michael married in a hush-hush ceremony in 2023. Ileana shared a picture of a onesie in April 2023 while announcing the news of her first pregnancy on Instagram, leaving everyone surprised. Posting the picture, she wrote, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you, my little darling.” In August, she announced the birth of her son and wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart’s beyond full.”

Ileana D'Cruz's recent work

Ileana was last seen in the movie Do Aur Do Pyaar, a romantic comedy directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The film, which also stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, failed to perform well at the box office, collecting only ₹5.5 crore worldwide. Ileana is yet to announce her upcoming projects.