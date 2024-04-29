Ileana D'Cruz says after signing Anurag Basu's Barfi, film offers from Southern film industry ‘dwindled away’

Actor Ileana D'Cruz has revealed that after she signed Barfi, her film offers from the Southern film industry ‘just dwindled away’. In an interview with India Today, Ileana said there was a 'weird misconception' that she wouldn't be 'interested in doing South films'. Ileana also shared the reasons that made her say yes to Barfi. (Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz talks about postpartum depression, being sleep-deprived, tough days) Ileana D'Cruz and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Barfi.

Ileana on why she agreed to do Barfi

Ileana said, "It wasn't meant to be a shift. It was me doing a Hindi film because I genuinely loved Barfi as a story. I thought that it was an unusual film, and I didn't really see myself doing anything like that or having something like that come my way ever again. It was a one-off and I thought it would be stupid to give it up. It wasn't like ‘Oh, now I am moving my base to Bollywood, and I am never going to do a South Indian film again’."

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Ileana on reaction from Southern film industry

"But I feel somewhere when I signed up to do Barfi, there was this weird misconception that 'she's moving to Bollywood now. She's not going to be interested in doing South films.' The offers kind of just dwindled away. I didn't really get many offers at all but yes, it's true that I did become more selective about the work I want to do after moving to Bollywood," she added.

Ileana was asked if she feels she hasn't received her due in the industry. The actor said she "definitely feels that a lot of the work that I've done has kind of gone unnoticed".

About Barfi

Barfi (2012) is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Anurag Basu. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ileana, in her Hindi film debut. The film also featured Saurabh Shukla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta, Roopa Ganguly and Haradhan Bandopadhyay. Set in Darjeeling and Kolkata in the 1970s, the film focuses on Barfi (Ranbir), a deaf-mute man based in Darjeeling, and his relationships with Shruti (Ileana) and autistic Jhilmil (Priyanka).

Ileana's latest films

She was recently seen in Shirsha Guha Thakurta's Do Aur Do Pyaar. It released in theatres on April 19. The movie also stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Before that, she starred in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely opposite Randeep Hooda. It released on March 8. The movie, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, also features Varun Sharma and Karan Kundrra in crucial roles.