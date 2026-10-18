Imran Khan gets notice from Foreigners Regional Registration Office asking him to show cause why his OCI tag should not be cancelled

Days after his participation in a Mumbai protest seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, actor Imran Khan received a 'leave India' notice by the Mumbai office of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on Thursday. On Saturday, he filed a petition in the Bombay High Court challenging a notice issued by the Mumbai Police directing him to leave India.

FRRO sends notice to Imran

Mumbai Police detained actor Imran Khan among protesters at August Kranti Maidan during demonstrations supporting the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Several political parties and student organisations participated. Mumbai, India. Oct 10, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde) (HT_PRINT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Sunday, Imran received a second notice. A report from The Times of India states that the FRRO sent him a second notice, this time asking him to show cause why his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status should not be cancelled. The notice cites his presence at the August Kranti Maidan protest in support of CJP’s anti-CEC stir in Delhi. The notice says no police permission was granted for the protest, and a case was registered against him and other protesters for unlawful assembly.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The FRRO has sought his response by 15 days, as the law provides for a hearing before any action is taken to revoke an OCI card under the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The FRRO acknowledged that FIR registration and detention by themselves are not conclusive proof of the allegations or an automatic ground for cancellation of his OCI registration, nor does participation, by itself, establish a ground for cancellation.

The previous notice

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What does the FRRO’s second notice to Imran Khan say? It asks him to explain why his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration should not be cancelled. The notice refers to his presence at the August Kranti Maidan protest. Why is the FRRO considering cancelling Imran Khan’s OCI status? The notice cites his participation in a protest for which, it says, police permission was not granted, and a case was registered against him and other protesters for unlawful assembly. How long does Imran Khan have to respond to the OCI notice? The FRRO has asked him to respond within 15 days. The notice says a hearing must take place before any action is taken to revoke his OCI registration.

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) in Mumbai issued the notice, dated October 14, four days after police briefly detained Imran at a protest in Mumbai demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. A former BJP MP had complained to Mumbai Police about his participation, PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) in Mumbai issued the notice, dated October 14, four days after police briefly detained Imran at a protest in Mumbai demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. A former BJP MP had complained to Mumbai Police about his participation, PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Two laws bear on cases like Imran's. The 2025 immigration law lets the government and authorised officials order any foreigner out of the country. The Citizenship Act, 1955, lays out separate rules for holders of an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, a status open to foreign nationals of Indian origin.

The notice, issued on the Bureau of Immigration's letterhead, says Imran has "contravened the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 and the Rules and Orders made thereunder". It cites two sections of the Act as its authority: Section 7, which permits the government to order a foreigner to leave, and Section 29, which permits it to remove one.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The notice orders that Imran "shall not remain in India and shall depart from India on or before 28.10.2026". The actor challenged the notice before the Bombay High Court, alleging that it failed to disclose any reasons or to give him an opportunity to respond to the alleged violations.