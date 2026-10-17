‘Issued without inquiry, show-cause notice’: Imran Khan challenges notice to leave the country for taking part in anti-CEC protests, moves Bombay HC

Actor Imran Khan, a US citizen and an OCI cardholder, on Saturday filed a petition in the Bombay High Court challenging a notice issued by the Mumbai Police directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly violating rules by participating in a political demonstration. The actor, who holds a US passport and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, was issued the notice following his participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Police detained actor Imran Khan among protesters at August Kranti Maidan during demonstrations supporting the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (HT File Photo/Raju Shinde)

Imran's plea before Bombay HC The latest update from news agency PTI states that the 43-year-old actor, in the plea filed through his advocate Zulfiquar Memon and MZM Legal, termed the notice as "illegal, perverse, drastic and bad in law." The plea stated that there is no provision under the current law or statutory rules that prohibits an OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholder from participating in a peaceful protest.

The plea is expected to be mentioned for an urgent hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna. "The notice has been issued without disclosing any reasons, supporting material, or specific statutory contravention. It was issued without inquiry, a show-cause notice, or any opportunity for the Petitioner (Khan) to respond to the alleged violations," the plea said.

About his detention The controversy dates back to October 10, when Imran, nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, participated in a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The protest called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Imran and his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, were detained by Mumbai Police during the demonstration.

Following his detention, Imran shared a photograph on social media that appeared to show him inside a police van. He captioned it, “Apparently I’m going for a drive”. Speaking to the media at the protest, the actor explained why he had joined the demonstration. “I don’t have demands. I’m here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I’m here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted, why people’s voices are being suppressed,” he said.