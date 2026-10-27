Imran Khan’s ‘leave India’ notice put on hold, Bombay High Court grants interim relief until November 2

Actor Imran Khan is set to get temporary relief in his legal battle against a notice directing him to leave India by October 28. The Bombay High Court on Monday deferred the hearing on his petition until November 2 at 3 pm after the Centre';s counsel sought more time. The development comes a day before the deadline given to Imran by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to leave the country. The actor, who is a US citizen and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, has challenged the notice, calling it arbitrary and questioning the grounds on which it was issued.

What happened at the hearing?

Imran Khan’s October 28 exit deadline stays on hold as Bombay High Court defers hearing. (HT_PRINT)

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According to Bar and Bench, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna briefly heard the matter on Tuesday. The Centre's counsel requested that the hearing be postponed to Monday, November 2, with the Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh assuring the court that no immediate action would be taken against Imran.

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Deep Dive Why was Imran Khan issued a ‘Leave India’ notice? The FRRO issued the notice on October 14, asking him to leave India by October 28. It followed his detention near August Kranti Maidan while he was at a protest-related gathering. What relief did the Bombay High Court grant Imran Khan? The court kept the notice in abeyance until the next hearing on November 2 at 3 pm. The Centre assured the court that no coercive action would be taken against him in the meantime. Why is Imran Khan challenging the notice? He has called it arbitrary and argued that the authorities gave no reasons or supporting material and did not give him a prior hearing. He has also denied actively participating in the protest.

Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for the actor, pointed out that the actor was required to leave India the following day under the FRRO notice. "Lordship may keep it on Monday," the ASG told the bench. "But I have to leave tomorrow (according to the FRRO directive)," he responded, as per the report.

The ASG told the court that Imran Khan could wait until Monday, assuring the bench that no action would be taken against him in the interim. He added that this was an oral assurance. The court subsequently adjourned the matter to November 2 at 3 pm, with the order under challenge to remain in abeyance until the next hearing.

Why has Imran Khan been asked to leave India?

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{{^usCountry}} The case stemmed from an incident on October 10, when Mumbai Police detained the actor near August Kranti Maidan. The actor, a US citizen with an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, was at the spot during a protest seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He was detailed along with his partner Lekha Washington and his cousin Zayn Marie Khan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case stemmed from an incident on October 10, when Mumbai Police detained the actor near August Kranti Maidan. The actor, a US citizen with an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, was at the spot during a protest seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He was detailed along with his partner Lekha Washington and his cousin Zayn Marie Khan. {{/usCountry}}

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On October 14, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued a Leave India Notice (LIN), asking Imran to leave India by October 28. The notice was issued under Sections 7(2)(C) and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

He challenged the notice through a writ petition, Imran Khan Pal v. Union of India & Ors., filed by lawyers Zulfiquar Memon, Parvez Memon and Kunal Vajani. He argued that the notice was arbitrary, violated Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, and had been issued without giving him a prior hearing or following the proper show-cause procedure.

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What does his petition say?

According to the report, Imran Khan challenged the notice in the High Court, calling it “arbitrary, illegal, perverse and drastic.” In his petition, he questioned the basis for the order, saying it was issued “without disclosing any reasons, supporting material, or specific statutory contravention.”

His lawyers argued that the authorities had neither conducted an inquiry nor issued a show-cause notice or given him a chance to explain his position before asking him to leave India. The petition also alleged that the action stemmed from a politically motivated complaint and showed “patent non-application of mind.”

He denied actively participating in the protest, maintaining that no demonstration was underway when he arrived at the spot. He also claimed that he had been detained along with family members without any valid justification. Questioning the severity of the action, his petition stated: “Not only is the notice manifestly disproportionate, if implemented, it would reduce the very principles of natural justice that the Respondents are duty bound to uphold to nothing but a dead letter.”

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The actor also cited his longstanding ties to India, where he had lived since the age of two. He pointed to his family, marriage, education and professional life in the country, while stressing that he had no criminal antecedents. He sought interim protection against the notice and asked the court to quash it.