Imran Khan exclaims 'Jai Hind' as cops prevent him from leaving after detention, says he was driven around in police van for 2 hours. Watch

Actor Imran Khan was among the 400 people detained by the Mumbai Police on Saturday in connection with participation in an anti-CEC protest at August Kranti Maidan. The actor was later released along with his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, and cousin Zayn Marie Khan. However, videos shared by protesters detained along with him show that police tried to stop him from leaving.

Imran Khan confronts cops

Imran Khan was detained briefly in Mumbai after participating in the anti-CEC protest on Saturday.

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A series of videos shared by a protester named Lalit Sharma, who was also detained in Mumbai on Saturday, show Imran having various exchanges with the police officers. In the first video, Imran walks off into a dimly lit lane, with cops surrounding him. At one point, the police personnel try to form a human chain to stop him. Lekha and Zayn are seen in the video recording all this and asking the policemen to provide them with a warrant or proper documents. The next video shows the police personnel walking back as Imran waves to them and loudly exclaims, “Jai Hind!”

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{{^usCountry}} Lalit, whose Instagram profile lists him as a lawyer in the Bombay High Court, later spoke to Imran in a third video where the actor detailed his experience after being detained. “I honestly don't know why I have been brought here. They picked us all off the streets. They said gaadi mein baitho (sit in the van). I thought it must be a very nice car from the inside, that's why they are excited,” the actor said. Imran added that he and his companions were driven around in the police van for about two hours before being released at an undisclosed location. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lalit, whose Instagram profile lists him as a lawyer in the Bombay High Court, later spoke to Imran in a third video where the actor detailed his experience after being detained. “I honestly don't know why I have been brought here. They picked us all off the streets. They said gaadi mein baitho (sit in the van). I thought it must be a very nice car from the inside, that's why they are excited,” the actor said. Imran added that he and his companions were driven around in the police van for about two hours before being released at an undisclosed location. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why was actor Imran Khan detained by Mumbai Police? Imran Khan was among those detained while participating in an anti-CEC protest in Mumbai. The demonstration supported a demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation amid concerns over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. What did Imran Khan say happened after police detained him? Khan said he did not know why he had been picked up and told to get into a police van. He said he and his companions were driven around for about two hours before being released at an undisclosed location. How many people were detained at the Mumbai protest, and what charges did police register? Mumbai Police said more than 400 people were detained, while another report put the citywide total at around 600. Police registered an FIR citing alleged disobedience to an order, wrongful restraint and unlawful assembly under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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The anti-CEC protest in Mumbai

Hundreds of people were detained at August Kranti Maidan, the proposed protest venue, and Nana Chowk in the vicinity. August Kranti Maidan holds historical significance as the site from which the Quit India Movement was launched in 1942. The gathering had been called by Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, in support of the CJP's demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid a row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Tushar Gandhi was detained while heading towards the site and was later released by the Mumbai Police. The police informed that over 400 people were detained in the city during the demonstration.

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Mumbai Police have since registered an FIR at Gamdevi Police Station under Sections 223 (disobedience to an order), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 189(3) and 189(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Mumbai Police said on Saturday. Police personnel themselves were the complainants.

(With ANI inputs)