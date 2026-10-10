Imran Khan walks back home after being detained by Mumbai police, Lekha Washington says they were denied to book a vehicle: ‘We are all safe’

Zayn shared a picture from inside the van, seated beside Imran and Lekha, with the caption, “INQUILAAB ZINDABAAD.” Imran smiled and did the peace out sign. Meanwhile, Lekha shared a video on her Instagram where she detailed, “The cops are not letting us go home. We are randomly walking on the road. They are not letting us catch any car or any vehicle to go home.” In another video, she said, “I am trying to say that we are all safe, we are all fine and we are all on our way home.”

Actor Imran Khan was detained by the Mumbai Police on Saturday at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, the proposed venue for a protest in support of CJP’s protest call. He had joined the protest with girlfriend Lekha Washington and cousin Zayn Marie Khan. In a series of Instagram stories and videos, both Lekha and Zayn updated what happened after the three of them were detained by the Mumbai police.

Zayn did a fun video inside the police van where she asked Imran if he has ever been to jail to which he smiled and said that there are chances now with what is happening. Take a look:

Imran comments on protests Earlier, speaking to the media, Imran Khan clarified that he was not present with any specific demands but had come forward in his capacity as a citizen of Mumbai. He said he wanted to understand why freedom of movement was being restricted and why people’s voices were being suppressed.

“I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” the actor said.

He further stated that he was not affiliated with any organisation and was participating in an individual capacity. Emphasising his position, Imran added, “I don't have any right to demand anything from people. I am not a part of any organisation. I will stand as a representative.”

The actor’s detention comes amid police action at August Kranti Maidan, where authorities have detained more than 400 people, according to the Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police said no permission had been sought for the protest in support of the CJP. They also said they could not grant permission, as the Bombay high court’s directions allow protests to be held only at Azad Maidan. However, CJP workers claimed they had emailed the Mumbai Police seeking permission but had received no response.