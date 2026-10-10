Imran Khan walks back home after being detained by Mumbai police, Lekha Washington says they were denied to book a vehicle: ‘We are all safe’

Actor Imran Khan was detained by the Mumbai Police on Saturday at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, the proposed venue for a protest in support of CJP’s protest call. He had joined the protest with girlfriend Lekha Washington and cousin Zayn Marie Khan. In a series of Instagram stories and videos, both Lekha and Zayn updated what happened after the three of them were detained by the Mumbai police.

Imran Khan walks back home

Imran Khan, Lekha Washington and Zayn Marie Khan were detained in Mumbai.

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Zayn shared a picture from inside the van, seated beside Imran and Lekha, with the caption, “INQUILAAB ZINDABAAD.” Imran smiled and did the peace out sign. Meanwhile, Lekha shared a video on her Instagram where she detailed, “The cops are not letting us go home. We are randomly walking on the road. They are not letting us catch any car or any vehicle to go home.” In another video, she said, “I am trying to say that we are all safe, we are all fine and we are all on our way home.”

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{{^usCountry}} Zayn did a fun video inside the police van where she asked Imran if he has ever been to jail to which he smiled and said that there are chances now with what is happening. Take a look: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zayn did a fun video inside the police van where she asked Imran if he has ever been to jail to which he smiled and said that there are chances now with what is happening. Take a look: {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why was Imran Khan detained at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai? Mumbai Police said no permission had been sought for the CJP-backed protest and that court directions allowed protests only at Azad Maidan. CJP workers said they had emailed the police seeking permission but received no response. What did Imran Khan say about why he joined the Mumbai protest? Imran said he attended as a Mumbai citizen, not as a member of an organisation or to make specific demands. He said he wanted to understand why freedom of movement was being restricted and people’s voices suppressed. What happened to Imran Khan and Lekha Washington after they were detained? Lekha shared videos from inside a police vehicle and later said they were safe and on their way home. She said police were not letting them book or catch a vehicle, so they were walking.

Imran comments on protests

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Earlier, speaking to the media, Imran Khan clarified that he was not present with any specific demands but had come forward in his capacity as a citizen of Mumbai. He said he wanted to understand why freedom of movement was being restricted and why people’s voices were being suppressed.

“I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” the actor said.

He further stated that he was not affiliated with any organisation and was participating in an individual capacity. Emphasising his position, Imran added, “I don't have any right to demand anything from people. I am not a part of any organisation. I will stand as a representative.”

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The actor’s detention comes amid police action at August Kranti Maidan, where authorities have detained more than 400 people, according to the Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police said no permission had been sought for the protest in support of the CJP. They also said they could not grant permission, as the Bombay high court’s directions allow protests to be held only at Azad Maidan. However, CJP workers claimed they had emailed the Mumbai Police seeking permission but had received no response.