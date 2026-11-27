Tamasha, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, has achieved cult status over the last few years since its release. The Imtiaz Ali film was not successful upon release, but its impact has grown with time, with many fans and viewers calling it the director's best work to date. On its 11th anniversary of release, Imtiaz spoke about the film's impact on viewers and how he sees it now.

What Imtiaz said

Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir Kapoor during the shoot of Tamasha. more less

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Speaking to Galatta Plus, when Imtiaz was asked about Tamasha and how he feels seeing all the love and admiration for the film even after so many years, he said, “I feel a movie gets exactly what it deserves. I come from that school. I feel Tamasha might have been a bit complicated. In the attempt of making it sophisticated I might have made it a bit inaccessible and it took a bit of time to reveal itself completely. I am happy about the fact that people are giving it love and associating with it, and even referring to it for life choices.”

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{{^usCountry}} Imtiaz then added, “I don't even take all the credit myself because I have also learnt from other things. That is a very huge show of love, and I am very happy for it. But for me, I take it as a lesson to try to make my next film simpler, to access. That was my target for Main Vaapas Aaunga. Let me make a film that has sophistication yet is accessible to the audience in the very go.” About Tamasha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Imtiaz then added, “I don't even take all the credit myself because I have also learnt from other things. That is a very huge show of love, and I am very happy for it. But for me, I take it as a lesson to try to make my next film simpler, to access. That was my target for Main Vaapas Aaunga. Let me make a film that has sophistication yet is accessible to the audience in the very go.” About Tamasha {{/usCountry}}

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Tamasha is a romantic drama that tracks the life story of Ved (Ranbir Kapoor). He falls in love with a woman named Tara (Deepika Padukone) after spending one week with her on the French island of Corsica, and this journey defines and changes his life forever. Years after this trip, when Tara reconnects with Ved, complications arise. Tamasha delves into the rediscovery of Ved from thereon. The film's music was scored by AR Rahman. The film opened well at the box office but then saw its collections drop. It eventually earned just ₹67 crore net in India, and a little over ₹130 crore gross worldwide. It was declared a flop by trade trackers.

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Meanwhile, Imtiaz tasted success with his last directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga. It stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, and released in theatres on June 12. After moderate numbers on its intital days of release, the film picked up on word-of-mouth and went on to become a hit. He is gearing up for the release of O Saathi Re, his first series, which premieres on Netflix on December 4.