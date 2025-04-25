India to get Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning before the world. Here’s the new release date

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise will be arriving for his deadly mission early in India! Tom’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be coming to the Indian screens earlier than globally. Also read: '8000 ft, 140 mph winds, no CGI': New footage of Tom Cruise's insane Mission Impossible 8 stunt shocks fans The news of the early release in India have left the fans buzzing with excitement.

Tom Cruise's final mission hits India first

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will hit theatres in India on May 17, 2025, ahead of its worldwide release. On Friday, Paramount Pictures India announced that the highly anticipated film will now hit theatres in India on May 17, six days ahead of schedule. It was earlier scheduled to release on May 23.

The move comes in response to fan excitement and demand worldwide. The news was also shared on the Instagram handle of the studio with the caption reading, “#MissionImpossible - The Final Reckoning now releases early in India. New date - 17th May. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu”.

The news of the early release in India have left the fans buzzing with excitement. One fan shared, “The final #Mission impossible is coming, and it’s been my childhood favorite! Just one req please release it with Eng subs.I want to watch it in the original language, not dubbed.pleaee release it with subs ... demand t subs from studios or distributor ...pleseeeee”.

“Thanks @TomCruise anna. India will witness it first in the world,” read one comment, with another reading, “NOOOOOO @ParamountPics please prepone worldwide release to 17th may I might die with FOMO.

“Omg,” one fan exclaimed.

About Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt to save the day and escape trouble. Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed every movie in the series since Rogue Nation, is back to helm this film. Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 were initially shot as Dead Reckoning—Part One and Two, but after the seventh film, it was retitled.

Joining Tom are Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the film will be released in Indian cinemas on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.