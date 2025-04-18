'8000 ft, 140 mph winds, no CGI': New footage of Tom Cruise's insane Mission Impossible 8 stunt shocks fans

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is literally hanging by a thread – or rather, his fingertips – in his latest Mission Impossible stunt that's left fans gasping for air! The actor is seen clinging to the wing of a plane in the latest video shared by the team of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. And his commitment to performing his stunts is blowing everyone’s mind. Also read: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning headed to Cannes Film Festival Tom Cruise will reprise the role of Ethan Hunt in the film.

Tom Cruise takes risky stunt to new heights

On Thursday, the official Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, handle of The Mission Impossible shared a video of the stunt, which shows Tom holding onto the wing of an airplane surrounded by strong winds.

"8000 ft with 140 mph winds. No CGI. #MissionImpossible - The Final Reckoning #FilmedForIMAX," read the caption. The video racked up more than 250,000 views in just a few hours.

The stunt, done from 8,000 ft in the air at 140 mph winds with no CGI, sees Tom holding on to the wing for his life as the plane moves at full speed.

In the video, Christopher McQuarrie can be heard in the background saying, "You can't imagine how physically punishing it was for Tom to be on the wing," as Tom's face grimaces while trying to position himself in the video.

He added, “The wind distorts your vision. It's almost impossible to breathe".

Fans go gaga

And fans are going wild over Tom's latest stunt "Can’t wait for this! #MissionImpossible," a fan responded. "This is why we love these films. Pushing filmmaking to the limit each and every time. Can't wait to see this on the big screen!" wrote another person.

"Tom is the GOAT of cinema stunts!" a fan shared.

One fan shared, “This is why we love these films. Pushing filmmaking to the limit each and every time. Can't wait to see this on the big screen”, and another mentioned, “No does it like Tom Cruise! This is an incredible stunt and I can’t wait to see the full sequence in @IMAX”.

“Only Tom Cruise can do this,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Tom Cruise is like fine wine, his movies get better with age”.

“Tooooooom... What have we done to you, a new challenge every time,” gushed one fan, with one mentioning, “What a freaking legend”.

“We will never see anyone like Tom Cruise again,” one fan opined. Another shared, “Tom Tom Tom you are crazy, My crazy flying man but I adore you because you are so unique and inimitable”.

About Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt to save the day and escape trouble. Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed every movie in the series since Rogue Nation, is back to helm this film. Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 were initially shot as Dead Reckoning—Part One and Two, but after the seventh film, it was retitled.

Joining Tom are Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the film will be released in Indian cinemas on May 23 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in IMAX.