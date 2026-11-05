Indira Krishnan praises Ranbir Kapoor's transformation from Animal to Lord Rama in Ramayana, shares pics from first reading

With Ramayana releasing in theatres on November 5, Indira Krishnan has been looking back at some of the moments she shared with the cast during the making of the film. The actor, who plays Kaushalya, Lord Rama's mother, posted pictures from the cast's first reading session on Instagram. Along with the photographs, she wrote about her co-stars and the people she worked with, sharing her admiration for Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi and recalling her experience of working with director Nitesh Tiwari.

Indira Krishnan shares unseen memories from first cast reading, has special praise for Ranbir Kapoor.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita with Yash playing the role of Ravana. The film has been generating interest since its announcement, and its release has prompted Indira to revisit the early days of a project that brought the cast together long before it reached the big screen.

Indira Krishna praises Ranbir Kapoor

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Indira looked back at the cast's first reading session and shared how much she admired Ranbir, both for his acting and the person he is off screen. Having seen his performance in Animal before watching him step into the role of Lord Ram, she said she was struck by his transformation. Praising him, she wrote, “Our first day of cast reading session. What a memorable day and today I could feel this nostalgia. RK I hv no words to tell how beautiful inside out u are. From Animal to Ramayana I witnessed this pure soul actor and believe me he nailed it. Take a bow RK.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What did Indira Krishnan say about Ranbir Kapoor's transformation from Animal to Ramayana? Indira said she was struck by Ranbir's transformation from his performance in Animal to Lord Rama in Ramayana. She praised him as a remarkable actor and described him as a beautiful person inside and out. How did SS Rajamouli and Karan Johar describe Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama? Rajamouli called Ranbir's portrayal of Rama “serene yet magnificent.” Karan Johar described it as meditative and praised Ranbir's ability to convey goodness and humanity. Who plays the main characters in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana? Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash plays Ravana, Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman and Sunny Deol plays Hanuman.

Indira Krishnan shares a message for Sai Pallavi

{{^usCountry}} Indira had equally warm words for Sai Pallavi, praising her innocence and spiritual side. She felt their coming together for Ramayana was no coincidence, writing, “Sai ur innocence speaks volumes and ur spiritual thought has brought u to this platform ..ur right we all were destined to meet here.” She also thanked Ravi for looking after her during their stay in Chandigarh, remembering his kindness and calling him a "sweetheart". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indira had equally warm words for Sai Pallavi, praising her innocence and spiritual side. She felt their coming together for Ramayana was no coincidence, writing, “Sai ur innocence speaks volumes and ur spiritual thought has brought u to this platform ..ur right we all were destined to meet here.” She also thanked Ravi for looking after her during their stay in Chandigarh, remembering his kindness and calling him a "sweetheart". {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Indira also spoke warmly about director Nitesh Tiwari, recalling a scene she had to shoot just before the Vanvas sequence. She said his guidance helped her understand the scene better and get the shot right in one take.

She also had a word of praise for her co-stars and the crew. Indira remembered Rakul Preet Singh as polite and cheerful on set, and appreciated her performance as Surpanakha. She thanked casting director Mukesh Chhabra for putting the ensemble together and acknowledged Jay Kar's work behind the camera. Recalling the scale of the shoot, she mentioned one setup that involved more than 80 cameras. Signing off with a message for the team, Indira wrote, “Love u all ..cheers to the team cheers to Namit Malhotra's Ramayana..JAI SHREE RAM.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

The second installment is confirmed for 2028 release. The film arrived in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and will be screened in IMAX and other premium formats. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions is distributing the film in the Hindi-speaking market.