Inside Aamir Khan’s 61st birthday bash: Girlfriend Gauri Spratt joins kids, ex-wife Kiran for intimate celebration
On Saturday, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan took to Instagram to share a glimpse from Aamir Khan's birthday celebrations.
Actor Aamir Khan marked his 61st birthday on March 14 with a warm and intimate celebration at home, surrounded by those closest to him. The gathering brought together his girlfriend Gauri Spratt and his children: Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan, making it a cosy family affair. His former wife Kiran Rao was also present at the gathering.
Aamir celebrates birthday with family
Late on Saturday, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the birthday celebrations. Irfan Pathan attended the celebration with his wife and former model Safa Baig.
In the clip, Aamir is seen cutting his birthday cake as guests around him clap and cheer. The footage offers a glimpse of the cosy celebration, with a spread of home-cooked dishes arranged on the table. Ira, Junaid, and Azad are dressed casually in jeans and T-shirts, while Gauri is wearing a green ensemble. Aamir is also seen dressed casually in a striped T-shirt paired with black pants.
The video also captures a playful moment during the celebrations, with Ira lighting a lighter in place of a candle while Aamir blows it out. She is later seen smearing a bit of cake cream on his face. Aamir fed the cake first to Azad, followed by Ira, Gauri and then Junaid.
Irfan posted the video on his Instagram handle with the caption, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Aamir bhai. Also wonderful to see Ira Khan doing impactful work through Agatsu Foundation, spreading awareness and support for mental health & much more. Video : @nupur.shikhare".
Later, several videos of guests who attended the intimate birthday bash leaving the venue also surfaced on social media. Several clips captured Aamir’s ex wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao getting in the car with Aamir and Gauri. The footage also revealed that the birthday bash was attended by Aamir’s former wife Reena Dutta, who was seen leaving the venue with their son Junaid.
Meanwhile, several of Aamir’s colleagues and close friends took to social media to extend their birthday wishes to him. Sharing a birthday video posted by Aamir’s production house, Kiran wrote, “HBD to my forever Sikander.”
Kajol, who has worked with Aamir in films such as Fanaa, Ishq and Salaam Venky, wished the actor on her Instagram stories with a throwback picture. “Happiest birthday #AamirKhan, have a good one,” she wrote.
Aamir Khan’s recent work
Last year, Aamir made his comeback to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. Helmed by R. S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, the film was a spiritual successor to Aamir’s 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. The actor was also seen in a cameo appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, which also featured Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir and Upendra.
Next, he has several projects lined up across acting and production. Aamir is backing the period drama Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol. He also produced the Vir Das-directed Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which released on 16 January this year and earned approximately ₹6.21 crore at the box office. Aamir was seen in a cameo role in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.
Apart from this, Aamir is also producing the romantic drama Ek Din starring his son, Junaid Khan, alongside Sai Pallavi. The film is set to release on 1 May 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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