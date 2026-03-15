Inside Aamir Khan’s 61st birthday bash: Girlfriend Gauri Spratt joins kids, ex-wife Kiran for intimate celebration

Actor Aamir Khan marked his 61st birthday on March 14 with a warm and intimate celebration at home, surrounded by those closest to him. The gathering brought together his girlfriend Gauri Spratt and his children: Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan, making it a cosy family affair. His former wife Kiran Rao was also present at the gathering. Aamir Khan turned 61 on March 14.

Aamir celebrates birthday with family Late on Saturday, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the birthday celebrations. Irfan Pathan attended the celebration with his wife and former model Safa Baig.

In the clip, Aamir is seen cutting his birthday cake as guests around him clap and cheer. The footage offers a glimpse of the cosy celebration, with a spread of home-cooked dishes arranged on the table. Ira, Junaid, and Azad are dressed casually in jeans and T-shirts, while Gauri is wearing a green ensemble. Aamir is also seen dressed casually in a striped T-shirt paired with black pants.

The video also captures a playful moment during the celebrations, with Ira lighting a lighter in place of a candle while Aamir blows it out. She is later seen smearing a bit of cake cream on his face. Aamir fed the cake first to Azad, followed by Ira, Gauri and then Junaid.

Irfan posted the video on his Instagram handle with the caption, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Aamir bhai. Also wonderful to see Ira Khan doing impactful work through Agatsu Foundation, spreading awareness and support for mental health & much more. Video : @nupur.shikhare".