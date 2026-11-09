Inside Bachchan family's Diwali celebration: Aaradhya Bachchan bonds with cousin Agastya Nanda; Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta play with firecrackers

Bollywood celebrities marked Diwali with grand celebrations, and the Bachchan family also came together to celebrate the festival of lights. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, gave a glimpse of their family celebrations, which also featured a rare moment with cousin Aaradhya Bachchan.

Navya Nanda gives a glimpse of the Bachchan family's Diwali celebrations

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a glimpse of her Diwali celebration.

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On Sunday, Navya took to Instagram to share pictures from her Diwali celebrations with friends and family. She looked stunning in a red halter-neck palazzo set for the occasion and shared pictures with her best friends, including Ananya Panday. She also gave a glimpse of the family celebrations, which showed Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan playing with fuljhadis (sparklers) together.

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{{^usCountry}} Another picture showed Navya's brother and actor Agastya Nanda sharing a sweet moment with their cousin Aaradhya Bachchan. The two were seen hugging each other as they posed for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Navya wrote, "Happiest of Diwali’s with my very own." Ananya reacted to the post, writing, "You are my light." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another picture showed Navya's brother and actor Agastya Nanda sharing a sweet moment with their cousin Aaradhya Bachchan. The two were seen hugging each other as they posed for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Navya wrote, "Happiest of Diwali’s with my very own." Ananya reacted to the post, writing, "You are my light." {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What did Navya Nanda share from the Bachchan family's Diwali celebration? Navya shared Instagram pictures from the celebrations, including Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan playing with sparklers. She also posted a picture of Agastya Nanda hugging his cousin Aaradhya Bachchan. How are Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan related? Agastya and Aaradhya are cousins. Agastya is Navya Nanda's younger brother, while Aaradhya is the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. What did Navya Nanda say about the values she and her cousins grew up with? Navya said she, Agastya and Aaradhya grew up learning the importance of respect from their grandparents. She described respect for family, people and their backgrounds as central to their upbringing.

Fans were delighted to see Aaradhya with her cousins. One comment read, "Aww, seeing Agastya and Aaradhya is so sweet! it would be lovely seeing all three of you, Agastya and Aaradhya in one frame." Some fans also missed Aishwarya's presence in Navya's Diwali post. One person wrote, “Where is your mami just curious she is in none of the pics.”

About the Bachchan family

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda, and the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Her younger brother, Agastya, is an actor, who made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Navya is an entrepreneur and the co-founder of Aara Health, a healthcare platform focused on women's health. Aaradhya, meanwhile, is the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

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In a conversation with Mojo Story last year, Navya spoke about how she, her brother Agastya and cousin Aaradhya had grown up learning the importance of respect from their grandparents. She said, “The first thing that we have grown up around is a lot of respect and family. I think respect is something that lies at the heart of who we are as people, whether it’s my grandparents or the youngest member of my family, my cousin or my brother. We have a lot of respect, not just for each other or for people, but also for what we do and where we come from.”