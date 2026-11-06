Inside Manish Malhotra's lavish Diwali party: Kareena Kapoor serves glamour, Aishwarya Rai clicks pics with guests

Diwali season is here and like each year several Bollywood stars gathered under one roof for Manish Malhotra's party. It was an evening of high fashion and glamour, which brought together the who's who of Bollywood under one roof. The noted fashion designer's annual Diwali bash in Mumbai was held on Thursday and it was a star-studded affair.

Inside the party of the year

Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash was an extravagant affair.

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Several stars who attended the party took to Instagram to post pictures from inside the party. The pictures have now given a sneak peek of what happened inside the party. In one picture shared by Sufi Motiwala in his Instagram stories saw Aishwarya Rai posing alongside him and Manish for a selfie. Another picture shared by designer Rakshit Singh saw Kareena Kapoor pout for a selfie.

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Aishwarya Rai with Manish Malhotra and Sufi Motiwala inside the Diwali party.

Actor Sayani Gupta shared pictures from the lavish evening. One picture of the party was beautifully decked out with several kinds of golden flowers, and a closer look revealed that it was the huge table in the living room where several white chocolate cakes were kept. She wrote in the caption, “Thank you Manish for the warmest Diwali night. The cake was a showstopper.”

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Deep Dive Where was Manish Malhotra's Diwali party held, and how many people attended? The annual Diwali party was held at Manish Malhotra's home in Mumbai. A guest described it as an intimate gathering of more than 200 people. Which celebrities attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party? Guests included Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Nita Ambani, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Saif Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, among others. What did Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday wear to Manish Malhotra's Diwali party? Kareena wore a champagne-gold sequin saree with a halter-neck blouse and minimal jewellery. Ananya wore a modern, shimmery lehenga inspired by Rani Mukerji's look in the song “Shava Shava.”

{{^usCountry}} Cookies, sweets and other delicacies were also seen in another picture that was shared by Namrata Zakaria. She wrote, “The party of the year! And each year! @manishmalhotra05 just threw the most “intimate” Diwali party with only 200 plus people at his sprawling 5 story Pali Hill home. The tequila flowed endlessly, the stars glittered in sequins, the grazing table looked installation art, Punjabi delicacies were devoured and Shah Rukh Khan danced till dawn. Name another place you can hang out and rub shoulders with King Khan, Akshay Kumar, Nita Ambani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and a galaxy of A-list movie stars? Not even a film awards show.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cookies, sweets and other delicacies were also seen in another picture that was shared by Namrata Zakaria. She wrote, “The party of the year! And each year! @manishmalhotra05 just threw the most “intimate” Diwali party with only 200 plus people at his sprawling 5 story Pali Hill home. The tequila flowed endlessly, the stars glittered in sequins, the grazing table looked installation art, Punjabi delicacies were devoured and Shah Rukh Khan danced till dawn. Name another place you can hang out and rub shoulders with King Khan, Akshay Kumar, Nita Ambani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and a galaxy of A-list movie stars? Not even a film awards show.” {{/usCountry}}

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Who attended?

Some of the attendees at the Diwali party were Nita Ambani, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Sanya Malhotra, Kajol, Abhay Verma, Vijay Varma, Kusha Kapila, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Fathima Sana Shaikh, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

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Manish reposted several selfies and pictures from inside the Diwali party on his Instagram stories. The highlight of the evening was the joint appearance of Aishwarya and Abhishek, who were seen posing with the paparazzi together after years. They could not keep their eyes off each other in a sweet moment just before entering the party.