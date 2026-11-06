...
...
Next Story

Inside Manish Malhotra's lavish Diwali party: Kareena Kapoor serves glamour, Aishwarya Rai clicks pics with guests

Like every year, Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali party in Mumbai which was attended by several Bollywood stars.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026, 16:13:26 IST
By Santanu Das
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Diwali season is here and like each year several Bollywood stars gathered under one roof for Manish Malhotra's party. It was an evening of high fashion and glamour, which brought together the who's who of Bollywood under one roof. The noted fashion designer's annual Diwali bash in Mumbai was held on Thursday and it was a star-studded affair.

Inside the party of the year

Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash was an extravagant affair.
Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash was an extravagant affair.

Several stars who attended the party took to Instagram to post pictures from inside the party. The pictures have now given a sneak peek of what happened inside the party. In one picture shared by Sufi Motiwala in his Instagram stories saw Aishwarya Rai posing alongside him and Manish for a selfie. Another picture shared by designer Rakshit Singh saw Kareena Kapoor pout for a selfie.

Aishwarya Rai with Manish Malhotra and Sufi Motiwala inside the Diwali party.

Actor Sayani Gupta shared pictures from the lavish evening. One picture of the party was beautifully decked out with several kinds of golden flowers, and a closer look revealed that it was the huge table in the living room where several white chocolate cakes were kept. She wrote in the caption, “Thank you Manish for the warmest Diwali night. The cake was a showstopper.”

Deep Dive

Where was Manish Malhotra's Diwali party held, and how many people attended?

The annual Diwali party was held at Manish Malhotra's home in Mumbai. A guest described it as an intimate gathering of more than 200 people.

Which celebrities attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party?

Guests included Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Nita Ambani, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Saif Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, among others.

What did Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday wear to Manish Malhotra's Diwali party?

Kareena wore a champagne-gold sequin saree with a halter-neck blouse and minimal jewellery. Ananya wore a modern, shimmery lehenga inspired by Rani Mukerji's look in the song “Shava Shava.”
Powered ByAsk HT

Who attended?

Some of the attendees at the Diwali party were Nita Ambani, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Sanya Malhotra, Kajol, Abhay Verma, Vijay Varma, Kusha Kapila, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Fathima Sana Shaikh, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

Manish reposted several selfies and pictures from inside the Diwali party on his Instagram stories. The highlight of the evening was the joint appearance of Aishwarya and Abhishek, who were seen posing with the paparazzi together after years. They could not keep their eyes off each other in a sweet moment just before entering the party.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

manish malhotradiwalibollywood star
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/Inside Manish Malhotra's lavish Diwali party: Kareena Kapoor serves glamour, Aishwarya Rai clicks pics with guests
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks