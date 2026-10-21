Actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave fans a glimpse into their family life as they celebrated Dussehra at home with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka shared pictures from their festive puja, with Malti stealing the show in a ‘Jai Mata Di’ scarf and adorable bangles.

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse from her Dussehra puja

All about Priyanka Chopra's Dussehra puja at home.

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On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share pictures offering a glimpse into the family's Dussehra celebrations at home. The couple performed a puja, beginning with Shivling abhishek, followed by a hawan. One of the pictures also showed Nick washing Malti's feet, reminiscent of the ritual performed during Kanya Pujan.

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{{^usCountry}} Alongside the pictures, Priyanka penned a message that read, "May the strength of Maa Durga, the purity of our prayers and the spirit of Dussehra stay with us all, today and tomorrow and always." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside the pictures, Priyanka penned a message that read, "May the strength of Maa Durga, the purity of our prayers and the spirit of Dussehra stay with us all, today and tomorrow and always." {{/usCountry}}

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Priyanka and Nick also coordinated their outfits for the occasion, opting for shades of green. Nick went desi in a green kurta, while Priyanka looked elegant in a green traditional suit. Malti, meanwhile, wore a cute frock, accessorised with bangles and a ‘Jai Mata Di’ scarf around her neck.

Fans were delighted to see the family's festive pictures, with many praising their celebrations and Malti's adorable look. One comment read, "She turned Nick full desi. What an influence and aura she has in her."

Another fan commented, "Sweet moments. Malti is getting so big! You are family goals." A third wrote, "OMG those li'll bangles... We have another desi girl." Another fan added, "Malti is looking so cute in that scarf and bangles."

About Priyanka Chopra's upcoming work

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Priyanka will soon return to Indian cinema after a hiatus of eight years. The actor will star in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, which also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

Reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹1,000 crore, the film is one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. It is said to blend mythology with science-fiction elements, including time travel.

Priyanka has described Varanasi as ‘unlike anything’ she has done before. Speaking about the film on a podcast with her husband, Nick, she said, "I have been working on it for about 14 months now. But SS Rajamouli is known to take that kind of time to make movies. He called me for this movie, and it's this epic adventure around the world and in time. It has taken a minute, but I am so excited about it. I do so many amazing slow-motion jumps in it, and that's all I can say about it.” Varanasi is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.