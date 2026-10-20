Megan Thee Stallion picks Priyanka Chopra Jonas as ‘honorary angel', wants Bollywood star to be on the Victoria’s Secret runway: ‘She is tea’

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is known for its elaborate lingerie, dramatic angel wings and a star-studded lineup of models and musical performers. The 2026 edition took place in Los Angeles on October 18, bringing together models and performers, including Megan Thee Stallion, who also took to the runway for a musical performance. Now, the Grammy-winning rapper has another star in mind for the iconic show: Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Grammy winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion wants Priyanka Chopra Jonas to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway.

Megan Thee Stallion picks Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the runway During a recent conversation with InStyle magazine, Megan was asked which celebrity she would choose to be an honorary Angel for a day. The rapper did not hesitate to name Priyanka, praising the actor’s beauty and wondering whether she had ever received her wings. “So many hot ladies,” she said, before adding, “Somebody I just recently saw who is so beautiful is Priyanka. And I don't know if she's ever had her wings before.”

When the interviewer pointed out that Priyanka may not have had the opportunity yet, Megan doubled down on her choice and explained why she wanted to see the actor at the show. "Okay. Well, I would definitely give it to Priyanka because she is tea and I feel like Victoria's Secret Runway need to see that," she declared.