Megan Thee Stallion picks Priyanka Chopra Jonas as ‘honorary angel', wants Bollywood star to be on the Victoria’s Secret runway: ‘She is tea’
The 2026 edition of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took place in Los Angeles on October 18 with Megan Thee Stallion's musical performance.
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is known for its elaborate lingerie, dramatic angel wings and a star-studded lineup of models and musical performers. The 2026 edition took place in Los Angeles on October 18, bringing together models and performers, including Megan Thee Stallion, who also took to the runway for a musical performance. Now, the Grammy-winning rapper has another star in mind for the iconic show: Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Megan Thee Stallion picks Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the runway
During a recent conversation with InStyle magazine, Megan was asked which celebrity she would choose to be an honorary Angel for a day. The rapper did not hesitate to name Priyanka, praising the actor’s beauty and wondering whether she had ever received her wings. “So many hot ladies,” she said, before adding, “Somebody I just recently saw who is so beautiful is Priyanka. And I don't know if she's ever had her wings before.”
When the interviewer pointed out that Priyanka may not have had the opportunity yet, Megan doubled down on her choice and explained why she wanted to see the actor at the show. "Okay. Well, I would definitely give it to Priyanka because she is tea and I feel like Victoria's Secret Runway need to see that," she declared.
What is Priyanka Chopra Jonas doing lately?
Priyanka was last seen in the action film, The Bluff, released on Prime Video in February 2026. The action thriller stars her as Ercell Bodden, a former pirate whose past catches up with her and puts her family in danger. The film also featured Karl Urban.
She is also gearing up for her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s upcoming action-adventure film Varanasi. Priyanka will play the role of Mandakini in the film, which stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The project marks her return to an Indian theatrical production after The Sky Is Pink in 2019, and is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 7, 2027.
She will also executive produce and will be starring Reset. Orlando Bloom was to star opposite her but her abruptly exited the project. The film comes from writer Jordan Rawlins and director Matt Smukler, known for the 2020 drama Wildflower. The survival thriller follows Priyanka's character as she wakes up stranded in the wilderness with no memory of how she ended up there. While trying to stay alive and piece together what happened, she crosses paths with a charming stranger. He may be her best chance of making it out, but she has no idea if she can actually trust him or what he really wants.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More