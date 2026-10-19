25-year-old Malayali model Ravleen Varghese makes Victoria’s Secret fashion show debut with two very different looks

But the one name that has all of Indian social media in a chokehold right now: Ravleen Varghese. The 25-year-old just became the 'first Malayali model' to walk for the Victoria's Secret fashion show, and she didn't just walk once — she served two looks.

From Kodumon to Victoria's Secret show Ravleen hails from Kodumon, Pathanamthitta, Kerala — and modelling was never even the plan. In a 2025 interview with The Nod, she said, "Modelling wasn't a childhood dream; it honestly felt too far-fetched growing up."

She was scouted at 18 right after moving to Delhi for design school. Her first big break was Prabal Gurung SS25 at New York Fashion Week, which she called a 'total pinch-me moment'. Cut to a year later, and her face is on the official Victoria's Secret cast sheet next to legends like Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio.