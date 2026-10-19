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Kylie Jenner stuns in a $50 million diamond Fantasy Bra at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Kylie Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut in a record-breaking $50 million diamond Fantasy Bra

Published on: Oct 19, 2026, 12:20:35 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Kylie Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut on October 18 in a $50 million look. The reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur walked the runway at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, in a gauzy miniskirt, clear heels and white feathered wings as boyfriend Timothée Chalamet cheered from the sidelines. But it was her diamond-studded Fantasy Bra, the most expensive in Victoria’s Secret history, that stole the spotlight.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

The showpiece features 4,410 natural diamonds surrounding a 75.54-carat radiant-cut Fancy Vivid yellow diamond. Fifteen craftspeople spent more than 1,000 hours creating the piece, which weighs just under four pounds. Priced at $50 million, the new rendition of the bra surpasses the previous record-holder by around $35 million. Jewellery designer Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co. collaborated with Victoria’s Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman on the extravagant creation.

The Fantasy Bra tradition dates back to 1996, when Claudia Schiffer wore the first design, valued at $1 million, in a print advertisement. Other notable creations include Heidi Klum’s $10 million Millennium Bra in 1999 and Gisele Bündchen’s $15 million Red Hot Fantasy Bra in 2000. The last Fantasy Bra was worn by Elsa Hosk in 2018 and was valued at $1 million.

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Kylie Jenner Stuns In A $50 Million Diamond Fantasy Bra At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
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