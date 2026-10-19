Kylie Jenner makes Victoria's Secret runway debut in '$50 million fantasy bra': The diamond-encrusted piece took over 1,000 hours to make
Kylie Jenner made her Victoria's Secret debut in the most expensive 'fantasy bra' ever — made with 4,410 diamonds, it is worth ‘$50 million’.
On October 18, Kylie Jenner didn't just walk the Victoria's Secret runway. She made history in a '$50 million fantasy bra'. In a surprise moment that no one saw coming, the 29-year-old reality star and beauty entrepreneur made her official Victoria's Secret fashion show debut wearing the iconic diamond-encrusted 'fantasy bra'. And not just any 'fantasy bra'. The most expensive one ever made. Also read | When Victoria’s Secret Show surprised with Britney Spears’ Toxic and Kamal Haasan’s Tere Mere Beech Mein mashup
The 'fantasy bra' is back and the details are unreal
If you thought the 'fantasy bra' era was over, Victoria's Secret just proved you wrong. Last seen on the runway in 2018, the gemstone centrepiece made its return on Kylie Jenner, and it broke a record in the process. According to an October 18 Vogue report, this version is valued at a staggering $50 million — $35 million more than any 'fantasy bra' before it.
Crafted with high-jewellery designer Jacob Arabo of Jacob and Co, as per Vogue, the bra features 4,410 natural diamonds wrapped around a stunning 75.54-carat radiant-cut vivid yellow diamond. It reportedly weighs just under 4 pounds (1.8 kg) and took 15 skilled artisans over 1,000 hours to assemble. For her debut Victoria's Secret runway look, Kylie paired it with white feathered wings, a tiny white mini skirt, and clear heels – simple, so nothing could compete with the bra.
Why Kylie Jenner?
Victoria's Secret said choosing Kylie was deliberate — and strategic. Speaking to Vogue, Victoria's Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman said bringing back the 'fantasy bra' was in direct response to fans who have been begging for its return. And to wear it, they said they needed someone who is a 'cultural powerhouse'.
“Kylie really extends beyond fashion, beyond culture, beyond TV, beyond one singular thing. That’s the exact same thing that we do,” Adam said, adding, “The show is so big, it’s true entertainment, and I think that she is a great catalyst for that. She’s really created her own culture, which — how many people can say that?”
“I think it’s an interesting pairing that we’re giving the fans: we’re giving them what they want with this amazing Fantasy Bra, and we’re going to put it on an unexpected talent who has a massive following and massive cultural impact. I think it’s fun. It’s really joyful," Adam shared. With 380 million Instagram followers, Kylie certainly brings the audience.
She wasn't alone on the Victoria's Secret runway
Kylie shared the catwalk with a full lineup of Victoria's Secret veterans and new-gen supermodels. Returning 'angels' included Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Barbara Palvin, Doutzen Kroes, and Elsa Hosk. They were joined by Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk, Anok Yai, Paloma Elsesser, and Alex Consani.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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