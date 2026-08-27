Orlando Bloom exits Priyanka Chopra's survival thriller Reset days before filming, leaving crew furious

Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom has reportedly left the cast of the survival thriller Reset, which was scheduled to begin shooting in just a few days' time. The film is also led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas which was announced back in May 2026. This last minute exit is said to have thrown the makers into confusion as now they have to search for someone else to replace him. Orlando Bloom has reportedly walked out of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' upcoming survival thriller Reset just days before filming was due to begin.

Orlando Bloom's exit creates trouble Orlando Bloom was set to star in Reset and serve as an executive producer through his banner Amazing Owl. He was also expected to share the screen with Priyanka Chopra, who is producing the film under Purple Pebble Pictures. His departure comes after months of prep, with the team reportedly only days away from starting production.

According to TMZ, his sudden exit has left people involved with the film frustrated. His name was reportedly a key part of the independent project’s financing, while his international appeal was expected to help the film find a distributor and reach a wider audience.

Sources told the outlet that the timing has made things even harder for the cast and crew. While Orlando may not rely on the film financially, those working behind the scenes do, and his decision has reportedly led to what one source called “fiery resentment” towards the actor.

The exit has also put the production in a difficult spot. With the film’s financing reportedly tied to the combined star power of the stars, the makers now need to find a replacement quickly and avoid pushing back the shoot.