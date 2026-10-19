Inside Varun Dhawan's Navratri 2026: Actor shares picture from Kanya Pujan celebrations

The nation is celebrating the festival of Navratri and so are the celebrities. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan marked Navratri with a traditional Kanya Pujan ceremony, offering fans a glimpse of the festive celebrations. The actor shared a picture of himself sitting with a group of young girls during the ritual.

Varun Dhawan shares a photo from Kanya Pujan

Varun Dhawan marks Navratri with a traditional Kanya Pujan ceremony, shares photo.

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Varun, who is a father to daughter Lara with wife Natasha Dalal, gave fans a glimpse of his festive celebrations. In the picture, he is sitting cross-legged on the floor in a maroon T-shirt, holding a handmade “Happy Navratri” sign and smiling for the camera. A group of young girls sits around him, with a pink box of art supplies and drawings placed in front of them. The actor wrote in Hindi, “Heartfelt wishes to you all for Navratri.”

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What is Kanya Pujan?

{{^usCountry}} Kanya Pujan is a ritual observed during Navratri, particularly on Ashtami and Navami. Young girls are worshipped as forms of Goddess Durga, and families traditionally offer them food and gifts as part of the ceremony. A key ritual is Kanya Puja, where nine young girls are invited, their feet are washed, and they are served food along with gifts and blessings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kanya Pujan is a ritual observed during Navratri, particularly on Ashtami and Navami. Young girls are worshipped as forms of Goddess Durga, and families traditionally offer them food and gifts as part of the ceremony. A key ritual is Kanya Puja, where nine young girls are invited, their feet are washed, and they are served food along with gifts and blessings. {{/usCountry}}

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Varun Dhawan's work front

Meanwhile, the actor had two releases this year, including Border 2 in January 2026. The film starred Varun alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Anya Singh and Sonam Bajwa. Then came Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in June 2026. Helmed by David Dhawan, the film was led by the actor alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

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Reportedly, he is in talks to star in Yash Raj Films' first-ever horror feature film, directed by Abhay Pannu. A source close to the project told Hindustan Times earlier this year, “Varun has come on board as the lead for YRF’s first horror film. Yash Raj Films (YRF) is entering the horror genre for the first time.” If things fall into place, this will be the actor's first collaboration with YRF since the 2018 slice-of-life drama Sui Dhaaga, which also starred Anushka Sharma.

Recently, Varun Dhawan stepped into the nutrition space with an investment in Better Nutrition, a brand that focuses on making everyday food more nutritious, which featured on Shark Tank India Season 4. The Bollywood actor was named its brand ambassador, joining badminton star PV Sindhu. The partnership has a personal connection for Varun, who recently acquired agricultural land and is now working with the company to turn his farm into a biofortified one.