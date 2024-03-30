Internet asks Parineeti Chopra to keep her singing talent hidden after her performance at Chamkila trailer launch

Parineeti Chopra isn't new to singing, but the internet didn't take kindly to her performance at the trailer launch of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming musical Amar Singh Chamkila, which stars her alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Parineeti sang a track in her native language of Punjabi on the stage, as Diljit looked on. (Also Read: Is Parineeti Chopra pregnant? Actor addresses latest rumours in Instagram post) Parineeti Chopra sang live at the trailer launch of Amar Singh Chamkila, which stars her and Diljit Dosanjh

Reactions to Parineeti's singing

A user on Instagram commented on a video of Parineeti singing at the event and wrote, “Nice hidden talent...keep it hidden (skull emoji).” Another commented, “Aaj gaane ki zidd na kro (teary-eyed laughter emoji),” putting a hilarious spin on Farida Khanum's classic song Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo. “Best alarm tone for early wakeup,” wrote a third one. A fourth user was more direct with his comment: “One word for her singing: STOP.”

Some also claimed that Diljit Dosanjh's expressions told the entire story. Another compared her to the singing of her cousin, actor and Bigg Boss alum Mannara Chopra. A user even claimed that she's “just one level above Anu Malik,” the veteran music composer.

However, some also praised her performance. One user commented, “Gati to sach me bht achha hai, par sach bolu aaj usne achha nahi gaya (She actually sings well, but honestly, didn't sing well today) (bow down emoji).” Another wrote, “Wow! Such an amazing voice. Even Diljit is stunned.” “Acha gari h (she's singing well),” commented a third one.

Parineeti made her playback singing debut with the romantic hit Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from Akshay Roy's 2017 film Meri Pyaari Bindu. She's a trained classical singer and will be seen belting out some Punjabi numbers as Amarjot Kaur, the girlfriend of popular Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila in the eponymous musical.

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 1980s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which led to his assassination at a young age of 27. The highest record-selling artiste of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

The film has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is available on Saregama. The musical will release on Netflix India on April 12.

