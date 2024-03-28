 Is Parineeti Chopra pregnant? Actor addresses latest rumours in Instagram post | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Is Parineeti Chopra pregnant? Actor addresses latest rumours in Instagram post

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 28, 2024 05:17 PM IST

That was fast! Just hours after her look at an event led to speculation about her being pregnant, Parineeti Chopra has set the record straight.

Celebrities can’t seem to avoid pregnancy rumours. The latest celeb, who faced pregnancy speculation, is Parineeti Chopra after she wore a loose black 'kaftan dress' to the trailer launch event of her upcoming Netflix film, Chamkila. Parineeti was rolling her eyes at people who wondered if she was pregnant after social media users, including paparazzi pages, put up her videos from the event, and suggested she was hiding her alleged 'baby bump'. Also read: How Bollywood celebs broke their 'good news' to fans

Parineeti Chopra at the trailer launch event on Thursday, which led to fresh pregnancy rumours about the actor.

Parineeti breaks silence on pregnancy rumours

She took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to share her reaction to her assumed pregnancy. The actor wrote, along with a laughing emoji, "Kaftan dress = pregnancy. Oversized shirt = pregnancy. Comfy Indian kurta = pregnancy." Just a few weeks prior, some media portals had also suggested the actor might be pregnant with her first child.

Parineeti Chopra is setting the record straight about her rumoured pregnancy.

Parineeti ‘focussing on her work’

After her recent appearances in oversized outfits left fans wondering if she was expecting a baby with husband Raghav Chadha, a source close to the actor dismissed the speculations in a recent interview to Hindustan Times. “There is no truth in the pregnancy rumours. At the moment, she is hustling between several cities, sometimes for professional commitments and sometimes for personal reasons. In fact, it is baffling that someone’s choice of attire can lead to such speculations, and intrude in someone’s personal life,” the source had said.

The insider continued, “Parineeti likes to keep her private life guarded, but her actions also don’t suggest that she is pregnant. She has not pushed any of her work and shoot commitments in the future, and everything is running at the pace which was planned much earlier”.

Parineeti is married to AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur in the presence of friends and family on September 24, 2023. Days after their marriage, Parineeti shared not only her wedding album, but also inside videos from the wedding festivities.

