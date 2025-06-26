'Itni khushi aaj tak ni mili': Internet celebrates as Amitabh Bachchan's ‘annoying' cyber fraud caller tune gets removed

People are breathing a sigh of relief after fresh reports have revealed that Thursday is the last we will hear Amitabh Bachchan giving us warnings against cyber fraud. For months, every time someone would dial a call, a recorded message in Amitabh's voice would play before the call could connect. That is being stopped from today and internet is celebrating. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's voice was used for sending out cautionary messages for phone users against cyber fraud. (AFP)

Campaign ends, celebration begins

An NDTV report mentioned a source as saying, “The campaign has come to an end and therefore, the caller tune will be removed from today.”

As soon as the news made its way online, people thanked the government for ending the ‘torture’. “Itni khushi aaj tak ni mili jitni is news se mili h (no news has ever made me happier),” wrote a person.

“Bahut achha hua (A great thing),” wrote another. “God bless was so irritated with it,” a relieved person wrote. “People who made that happens, this country owes u a great debt,” joked another. “Thank god 🙏.....that was a big torture,” wrote another.

Fans were fed up of the caller tune

Recently, even Amitabh Bachchan posted a tweet in reply to a person annoyed with the caller tune. On Monday, one social media user criticised the cybercrime awareness caller tune featuring his voice. That tweet did not go unnoticed as Big B gave a befitting reply.

The veteran actor shared a random post that read, “Ji haan huzoor, main bhi ek prashansak hoon. Toh?? (Yes, sir, I'm a fan too. So??).” A netizen replied to the post and wrote, "Toh phone pe bolna band kro bhay (So stop saying it on the phone)."

Amitabh Bachchan responded, "Sarkar ko bolo bhai, unhone jo kaha humne kar diya (Tell the government, I did what they told me to do)."

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen with superstar Rajinikanth in 'Vettaiyan', which hit theatres last year. In the film, Big B also shared screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.

His future projects include the remake of The Intern with actor Deepika Padukone.